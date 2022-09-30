Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Glenn Medeiros Sings for a $20,00 Donation to Sacred Hearts Academy Scholarships
Honolulu-HI (KITV-4) At the Sacred Hearts Academy Annual Fundraiser called, "Academy Uncorked" on Sept. 24, 2022, Glenn Medeiros who is President of St. Louis High School sang "Nothing's going to change my love for You." A generous donor challenged the Academy saying that he would donate $20,000 to the SHA scholarship fund, if they could find a keyboard for Glenn to play and sing that hit song. Someone found a keyboard and Medeiros sang the song! The fundraiser is for scholarships benefitting young girls who want to attend SHA. The SOLD OUT fundraiser for Sacred Hearts Academy also included the Makaha Sons and Chef Roy Yamaguchi cooking for guests.
hypebeast.com
In4mation Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Albino & Preto Collaboration
Building on their 2019 collaboration, In4mation is celebrating its 20th anniversary by teaming up with Albino & Preto once again. The collaboration sees the duo celebrate their shared Honolulu upbringing marked by iconic backdrops and local spots like Mililani High School, “The Ditch,” and other stomping grounds. The 808 area code focus highlights the laid-back culture communicating the narrative of skateboarding, “grabbing chow” and of course training jiu-jitsu.
mypearlcity.com
Kay and Mel Bicoy, blessed with Aloha, filled with Charger Pride!
The Charger Nation celebrated and honored Kay and Mel Bicoy last night for 50 years of dedication to Pearl City High School and the thousands of students that their love and spirit of Aloha has made an impact in their lives from the classroom, football field, Hawaiian culture, community, and life beyond the halls of PCHS.
KHON2
Food 2Go: 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival
A great food event is coming up next month all in support of Honolulu firefighters. We’re talking about the 11th Annual Signature Chefs Food Festival and joining us live with more details are retired Honolulu Fire Department Chief Attilio Leonardi and Investigator Eddy Song. The event will be held...
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Musician and mom-preneur Kimie Miner talks motherhood, finding balance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award-winning producer and singer-songwriter Kimie Miner is a busy woman!. She’s making new music, running a business, supporting young musicians and being a mom. ”Our house is always loud, full of laughter and crying. My youngest is almost two. So they’re two, three and four,” said...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Women share stories of friendship from their time at Hawaiʻi pineapple canneries
It’s been 115 years since James Dole moved his pineapple canning operations to Honolulu — and more than 30 years since it closed. But you can still hear the stories of those who worked there, thanks to the Center for Oral History at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute
“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
After months of training, Zach Margolis can finally check Kaiwi Channel off his list. ‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally. But some say more repairs are needed for the road before mass traffic can resume. Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under...
Oahu teacher wins National History Teacher of the Year
A history teacher at St. Andrew's Schools in Honolulu has been awarded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
HPD, community cleans up Waikiki
The Honolulu Police Department hosted a cleanup event in Waikiki with officers and residents.
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best restaurants in Hawaii
The online travel platform said award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries.
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
KITV.com
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds
KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From San Diego to Honolulu: There’s a new rhino in town
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new rhino in town!. An Eastern black rhinoceros named “Aria” was just flown in from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday. She received a police escort through the Waikiki to the Honolulu Zoo. The 8-year-old rhino was born in Florida....
KITV.com
Controversy over concrete: some angered by plastered coast on Oahu's north shore
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism mounted on social media this week over an Instagram video capturing a slope on the shores of Paumalu, or Sunset Beach, covered in concrete with a layer of sand over it. Seawalls, or any device to solidify a coastline, is counterproductive, climate change expert Chip...
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Honolulu, Hawaii
Looking for the most amazing Honolulu, Hawaii, tourist attractions? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Honolulu, Hawaii, is located on Oahu and spans most of the island’s south shore, from Pearl Harbor to Hanauma Bay. It is the capital of the Hawaiian islands and home to some of the most popular attractions in the state.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
