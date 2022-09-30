ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
windermeresun.com

How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian River County, FL
Health
Indian River County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Ged Lawyers: How Healthcare Providers in Florida Can Recover Millions of Dollars in PIP Benefits

Glen Ged, founding partner of Boca Raton, FL-based Ged Lawyers, LLP. Hospitals and medical practices are missing a significant stream of revenue under the No-Fault Law. The no-fault car insurance system in Florida leaves a lot of room for delays in payments or even non-payments of medical bills by patients who were in car accidents. This often happens because people do not understand their rights under this law or they simply cannot afford to pay their bills right away. As a result, hospital providers and medical practices are left struggling to collect these payments.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Omicron#Low Covid Community Level#Covid Data Tracker
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
southeastagnet.com

Florida Gas Tax Holiday

(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL) – Prices at the pump for Florida drivers should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break. Under the measure, criticized by some Democrats as an election-year stunt by Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, motorists will avoid paying the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax in October.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Press Release IRC Facility Opening Updates

The Indian River County Emergency Operations Center held a Press Conference at 2:30 pm, at the Indian River County Services building to share storm impact information and announce facility openings and updates. Indian River County will reopen County offices and facilities tomorrow, September 30, 2022. This includes Constitutional Officer’s Offices...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.25.22

After the catastrophe of Hurricane Ian, leaders came together for the common good. Often when calamity strikes, we look for someone to blame. This time it’s different though. After Hurricane Ian, everyone just wants to help. That starts with the détente between President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy