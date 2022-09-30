Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Hospital patients in area impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some hospitals in our area are taking in patients from hospitals on the southwest Florida coastline where Hurricane Ian came ashore last week. The powerful category 4 storm knocked out power and also caused disruptions in the water supply. According to a hospital...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
windermeresun.com
How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian
DEO waives requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ged Lawyers: How Healthcare Providers in Florida Can Recover Millions of Dollars in PIP Benefits
Glen Ged, founding partner of Boca Raton, FL-based Ged Lawyers, LLP. Hospitals and medical practices are missing a significant stream of revenue under the No-Fault Law. The no-fault car insurance system in Florida leaves a lot of room for delays in payments or even non-payments of medical bills by patients who were in car accidents. This often happens because people do not understand their rights under this law or they simply cannot afford to pay their bills right away. As a result, hospital providers and medical practices are left struggling to collect these payments.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses response to Florida power outages, flood damage
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update in Fort Myers Saturday afternoon on assisting Florida residents after Hurricane Ian. Over 1,100 rescues were performed as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews are continuing search and rescue efforts. DeSantis said utility crews are also actively working to restore power for those...
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis announces first $1M distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
Ten organizations split the first million released. With $12 million donated in the first 24 hours of Hurricane Ian to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the first $1 million of that money raised is on its way to people in desperate need. “We know that...
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
Bay News 9
Residents at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village evacuate to escape flooding
Osceola County issued an executive order demanding a mandatory evacuation for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village campus. A mandatory evacuation went into effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Those who refused to leave the senior living community could face a second...
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
southeastagnet.com
Florida Gas Tax Holiday
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE, FL) – Prices at the pump for Florida drivers should go down Saturday as part of a temporary gas-tax break. Under the measure, criticized by some Democrats as an election-year stunt by Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, motorists will avoid paying the state’s 25.3-cents-a-gallon gas tax in October.
Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants. That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system. “The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot,...
WESH
DeSantis, officials give update on fatalities and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Friday morning on the state's recovery from Hurricane Ian. Many areas of Florida experienced flooding and structural damage. In addition to the immediate rescues that have been underway, DeSantis says crews are assessing the damage and getting an idea of...
veronews.com
Press Release IRC Facility Opening Updates
The Indian River County Emergency Operations Center held a Press Conference at 2:30 pm, at the Indian River County Services building to share storm impact information and announce facility openings and updates. Indian River County will reopen County offices and facilities tomorrow, September 30, 2022. This includes Constitutional Officer’s Offices...
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.25.22
After the catastrophe of Hurricane Ian, leaders came together for the common good. Often when calamity strikes, we look for someone to blame. This time it’s different though. After Hurricane Ian, everyone just wants to help. That starts with the détente between President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis,...
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
