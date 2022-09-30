Read full article on original website
KATV
37 Arkansas farms to be inducted into the Arkansas Century Program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will induct 37 farms from 25 different counties into the Arkansas Century Program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State capital, According to a news release. The 37 farms are located in the following counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton,...
KATV
Good Morning Arkansas explores the Arkansas Delta Byways for its AR Town series
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For more information on the Arkansas Delta Byways or any upcoming events, click here. In the interview below, Marcel Hanzlik, President for the Arkansas Delta Byways, talks about a little history that took place in the Delta. In the interview below, Marcel talks about upcoming...
KATV
More than 55,000 diapers donated in Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — All September long KATV partnered with the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank to help provide diapers to Arkansas families struggling to afford basic necessities. The final count was more than 55,000 diapers donated during our third annual Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive. On Monday, staff from...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaves are changing early across central Arkansas, here’s why
Fall is here and it's starting to look like it across central Arkansas.
KATV
Ballet Arkansas presents: 'Dracula'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ballet Arkansas is one of America's Top 100 Ballet Companies and they are bringing their wildly popular multimedia ballet "Dracula" to stages in Central and Northwest Arkansas this October, just in time for Halloween. Based on Bram Stoker's classic novel, the ballet is a tale...
Arkansas residents among most eager in US to move houses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study has named Arkansas as the state with the third most residents who are wanting to move houses in 2022. Reasons residents might be interested in moving include rising home prices, inflation costs, and more. Texas Real Estate Source conducted the study,...
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
talkbusiness.net
ACHI report highlights food deserts across Arkansas
In more than 1 in 4 census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019, according to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data. ACHI’s findings include:. In 26% of Arkansas census...
arkadelphian.com
Archeologist to share results of 2022 excavations in SW Arkansas
Dr. Carl Drexler, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s archeologist at the Southern Arkansas University Research Station, will present “Continuity and Change in Native and Settler Salt Production at the Holman Springs Site in Sevier County, Arkansas” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society.
Report: Arkansas drug overdose deaths climbed during pandemic, opioids a leading cause
Drug overdoes deaths climbed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Final scores for Week 5 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkadelphia 54, Mena 7. North Sunflower Aca., Miss. 54, West Memphis Christian 8.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
thv11.com
Arkansas pumpkin patches opening despite challenges
It's October, and many of us are thinking about Halloween. What better place to go than a pumpkin patch? But some challenges are threatening this holiday tradition.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas alligator season over with 157 tags
Arkansans looking for one of the state’s most exciting hunts wrapped up their efforts last weekend with the conclusion of the 2022 alligator hunting season. When first light began to break Monday morning, signaling the end of the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, 157 alligators had been tagged and reported to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River at 8th lowest level on record; Arkansas under high wildfire risk
Drought conditions have worsened throughout the Arkansas Delta and there will be impacts to farmers as the harvest season unfolds. The lack of rain has been so severe that the Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade and it is the eighth lowest level ever recorded for the river, National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Brown told Talk Business & Politics.
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
KATV
UCA professor appointed to serve on state review board
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ann Bryan, a University of Central Arkansas professor, was appointed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the state review board, according to a news release. The review board consists of 11 members that work with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to make nominations...
KTBS
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge to appear in front of Supreme Court
Arkansas’ Attorney General’s office will lead in an argument against the state of Delaware before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.
KTLO
Governor looks to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK – I would like to talk about how we are expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in our state. First, to make driving electric vehicles in Arkansas a possibility for many, the infrastructure must be there to support it. We are working hard to make that happen.
