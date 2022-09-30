Read full article on original website
Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology
A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was The post Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology appeared first on KESQ.
KVCR NEWS
Newsom Vetoes Bill Extending Reparations Committee Deadline
Task force member and Aessemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer pushed for the legislataion giving the group an extra year to meet. He said the committee's final report assessing the compensation owed to descendants of enslaved people will be released by July 1, 2023 as scheduled. But he said the committee needs to remain intact to ensure its recommendations are enacted. However, the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent a letterto Newsom saying that the extension would send a demoralizing message to African Americans already skeptical that they will receive reparations.
Health plan shake-up could disrupt coverage for thousands of low-income Californians
ALMOST 2 MILLION of California’s poorest and most medically fragile residents may have to switch health insurers as a result of a new strategy by the state to improve care in its Medicaid program. A first-ever statewide contracting competition to participate in the program, known as Medi-Cal, required commercial...
Captives of Cannabis: Human trafficking in the marijuana industry (Part 2)
In a three-part report for Nightly Films, Jacob Soboroff details his months-long investigation into labor trafficking in the marijuana black market. After following the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on a raid of a grow site, Jacob looks at the recruiting website that reportedly brought the workers, all suspected trafficking victims, to California. He interviews the director of an anti-trafficking program in New York City for her expertise on what the workers told him.Oct. 1, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies
This year, three national credit agencies announced new policies to prevent unpaid medical bills from hurting people's credit scores. Those policies are helping millions of people but may fail some people who are hit the hardest, including a North Carolina woman who met reporter Aneri Pattani as part of an investigation into medical debt from NPR and Kaiser Health News.
All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st
Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs bill to make it easier to reclaim more EDD fraud money
California law enforcement will have an easier job seizing assets, cash and money orders from people who defrauded California’s Employment Development Department. That's because Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill by Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, to reclaim some of the money. EDD has been under fire...
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
NBC Bay Area
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
Reparations panel: Black Californians could be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars
CALIFORNIA’S TASK FORCE on reparations has begun putting dollar figures to potential compensation for the various forms of racial discrimination, generational pain and suffering Black Americans experienced in the state. The rough estimates by economic consultants may mean that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to Black...
4newsplus.com
Victor Valley Transit Authority Transit Services To Be Free Throughout the Month of October
Victor Valley Transit Authority has announced that all rides will be free throughout the month of October. “As our way of saying thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging past couple years, we are offering all of our transit services, including our new Micro-Link service, absolutely free of charge all month long,” the company said in a statement. Micro-Link is an on-demand, curb-to-curb shared service offered by the Victor Valley Transit Authority but only operates in parts of Victorville and Hesperia. “Whether you are a seasoned rider or want to try transit for the first time, Victor Valley Transit will get you where you need to go for FREE!”
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
police1.com
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
California employers will be required to post salaries for job listings under new law
Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cal State school applications open soon. What parents and students need to know
College application season is a stressful time for high school seniors. The process requires time and research to make the right decision for your educational future. As California’s 23 state schools begin their application period on Oct. 1 for the Fall 2023 school year, The Bee gathered key application requirements to help students and their parents navigate this time. Here’s what we found:
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding...
KVCR NEWS
