KESQ News Channel 3

Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology

A Palm Springs man is now the first transgender person to serve on the state's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.  Jacob Rostovsky is also the CEO of Queer Works, a local non-profit that provides mental health and housing services to the LGBTQ community. He was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom. On Thursday, he was The post Local resident becomes first transgender person appointed to CA’s Board of Barbering and Cometology appeared first on KESQ.
KVCR NEWS

Newsom Vetoes Bill Extending Reparations Committee Deadline

Task force member and Aessemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer pushed for the legislataion giving the group an extra year to meet. He said the committee's final report assessing the compensation owed to descendants of enslaved people will be released by July 1, 2023 as scheduled. But he said the committee needs to remain intact to ensure its recommendations are enacted. However, the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent a letterto Newsom saying that the extension would send a demoralizing message to African Americans already skeptical that they will receive reparations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Captives of Cannabis: Human trafficking in the marijuana industry (Part 2)

In a three-part report for Nightly Films, Jacob Soboroff details his months-long investigation into labor trafficking in the marijuana black market. After following the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on a raid of a grow site, Jacob looks at the recruiting website that reportedly brought the workers, all suspected trafficking victims, to California. He interviews the director of an anti-trafficking program in New York City for her expertise on what the workers told him.Oct. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies

This year, three national credit agencies announced new policies to prevent unpaid medical bills from hurting people's credit scores. Those policies are helping millions of people but may fail some people who are hit the hardest, including a North Carolina woman who met reporter Aneri Pattani as part of an investigation into medical debt from NPR and Kaiser Health News.
HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st

Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
NBC Bay Area

California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup

Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
4newsplus.com

Victor Valley Transit Authority Transit Services To Be Free Throughout the Month of October

Victor Valley Transit Authority has announced that all rides will be free throughout the month of October. “As our way of saying thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging past couple years, we are offering all of our transit services, including our new Micro-Link service, absolutely free of charge all month long,” the company said in a statement. Micro-Link is an on-demand, curb-to-curb shared service offered by the Victor Valley Transit Authority but only operates in parts of Victorville and Hesperia. “Whether you are a seasoned rider or want to try transit for the first time, Victor Valley Transit will get you where you need to go for FREE!”
VICTORVILLE, CA
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cal State school applications open soon. What parents and students need to know

College application season is a stressful time for high school seniors. The process requires time and research to make the right decision for your educational future. As California’s 23 state schools begin their application period on Oct. 1 for the Fall 2023 school year, The Bee gathered key application requirements to help students and their parents navigate this time. Here’s what we found:
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

