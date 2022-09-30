Read full article on original website
Kevin Campbell
3d ago
well Missouri is going to murder another person so the jury will have this blood on their hands how can you punish a person if they're dead makes no sense we need to take a vote to decide if we want to keep the stupid death ☠️💀 penalty
Another Licking prisoner dies: 7th in one month
LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died. Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and […]
KSDK
Man sentenced after informing on aldermen, St. Louis County appointee
ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced for a conviction related to contraband cigarettes Monday. He is the alleged informant at the center of the bribery and fraud investigations that took down three St. Louis aldermen and a St. Louis County political appointee. Mohammed Almuttan was sentenced to 48...
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
Execution date set in 2023 for man convicted of murder, rape in St. Louis County
The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted of murder and rape in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man has been charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree...
St. Louis American
Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police
Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
Drugs, guns, and $54,000 in cash found during Missouri traffic stop
STE. GENEVIEVE Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday about a traffic violation that turned into a drug bust. The post said that one of their Deputies was on patrol and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy’s...
muddyrivernews.com
St. Louis man receives 20-year sentence after committing armed robbery in home of Pittsfield victim
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Judge Debra L. Wellborn sentenced Jordan R. Rahaman of St. Louis on Thursday in Pike County Circuit Court to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an armed robbery committed on Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsfield. Wellborn also sentenced Rahaman to concurrent 5-year sentences...
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
16-year-old Missouri boy dead after 3-vehicle crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Jason D. Fedak, 58, Spring, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the Rulo exit. The driver attempted to merge...
KMOV
Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson, Mo., for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Missouri teen dead, 2 hospitalized after car overturns
BARTON COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 2a.m. Sunday in Barton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Benjamin L. Harrington, 18, Lamar, was eastbound on Route V ten miles northwest of Lamar. The car traveled off the left side...
O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours
A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O'Fallon.
Two at-large after St. Louis Co. home break-in turns deadly
Authorities are looking for two suspects at large after a break-in at a St. Louis County home last weekend turned fatal.
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
wlds.com
Carlinville Man Sentenced to Four Decades in Prison For Virden Murder
A Carlinville man who stabbed a Virden man to death at his residence last year will spend the next four decades in prison. Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced today that 21 year old Dalton M.K. Obermark has been sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of 58 year old John W. Rennie. Obermark previously pled guilty to a single count of first degree murder in July.
ATF Offers $10K Reward for Kia Boyz Targeting Gun Stores
6 stolen cars have been used to smash into gun stores in as many weeks, agency says
