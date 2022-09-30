ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Kevin Campbell
3d ago

well Missouri is going to murder another person so the jury will have this blood on their hands how can you punish a person if they're dead makes no sense we need to take a vote to decide if we want to keep the stupid death ☠️💀 penalty

KOLR10 News

Another Licking prisoner dies: 7th in one month

LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died. Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and […]
LICKING, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police

Jeff Roorda, the stridently racist business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, has been terminated from his leadership role. The white police union reportedly severed ties with Roorda earlier this month, and Jay Schroeder, president of SLPOA, asked City officials to remove Roorda “from all bargaining related emails moving forward.” According to Roorda, his termination from the white police union was to appease Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson, Mo., for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended...
FERGUSON, MO
wlds.com

Carlinville Man Sentenced to Four Decades in Prison For Virden Murder

A Carlinville man who stabbed a Virden man to death at his residence last year will spend the next four decades in prison. Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced today that 21 year old Dalton M.K. Obermark has been sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of 58 year old John W. Rennie. Obermark previously pled guilty to a single count of first degree murder in July.
CARLINVILLE, IL
