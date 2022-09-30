Read full article on original website
Related
A $50 Part That Makes AR-15s Shoot Like Machine Guns Has People Worried
Kent Bogard does not sell a product that makes a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle shoot like a fully-automatic machine gun. He wants to make that very clear. “You saw how simple it is, a child could install it,” he says in one breath, before adding a clarification in the next: “It’s not a machine gun.”
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
‘These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,’ activist says
Democrat Hillary Scholten calls out ad claiming she ‘praised’ Grand Rapids rioters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In September 2020, Democrat Hillary Scholten was attacked during her first congressional campaign, by her then-opponent U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, for being backed by riot sympathizers and “extremists” who favor defunding the police. Two years later, those same attacks have resurfaced. The Republican-backed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Americans want stricter gun safety measures. Gen Z will help us get there.
Generation Z is always thinking about gun violence. It's time to listen to young people about guns and gun safety.
Op/Ed: Treatment of patient at Indiana nursing home at center of U.S. Supreme Court case
I am a disability rights leader in Indiana, and I am extremely concerned about the future of critical social services in our state and country. On Nov. 8, Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) v. Talevski will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in this case is likely to strip away the legal rights and protections of vulnerable citizens, including people with disabilities who rely on these programs to live full and active lives. These are your neighbors, your coworkers and the loved ones of people you cross paths with in all aspects of life.
Comments / 0