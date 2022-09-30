Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Stocks rebound after steep September plunge
U.S. stocks rallied after weeks of brutal losses Monday, capping off the first trading day of October with solid gains across the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Monday with a gain of more than 765 points, rising 2.7 percent on the day. The S&P 500 index rose 2.6 percent before the closing bell and the Nasdaq composite capped off the day with a gain of 2.3 percent.
Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, S&P Global SPGI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, S&P Global has an average price target of $394.67 with a high of $419.00 and a low of $364.00.
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
Expert Ratings for T. Rowe Price Gr
T. Rowe Price Gr TROW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for T. Rowe Price Gr. The company has an average price target of $111.83 with a high of $138.00 and a low of $84.00.
Where Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Albemarle Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Albemarle ALB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With FaZe Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on FaZe Holdings FAZE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Qualcomm Stock In The Last 20 Years
Qualcomm QCOM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.87%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion. Buying $1000 In QCOM: If an investor had bought $1000 of QCOM stock 20 years ago, it...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On EQT
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on EQT EQT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
EXCLUSIVE: KuCoin Cooperating With South Korea To Freeze Bitcoin In Do Kwon Fiasco, Says CEO
Amid reports that the beleaguered founder of Terra blockchain Do Kwon moved 3,313 Bitcoin BTC/USD to two cryptocurrency exchanges outside South Korea just after an arrest warrant was issued against him, KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu on Monday said the crypto exchange was working to cooperate with the government and regulators “as things go on.”
Peering Into Omeros's Recent Short Interest
Omeros's OMER short percent of float has fallen 4.78% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.48 million shares sold short, which is 15.75% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 8.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Total Volume Of Crypto Brokers And Decentralised Exchanges Increase Over September
Optimism in global markets has decreased further, as there are concerns around the solvency of banking giant Credit Suisse. Their stock price has dropped by over 60% this year alone. Most of the recent fears have arisen after a report released from ABC Australia, which said, "A major international investment bank is on the brink".
$15.3 Million Bet On Dave? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Analyzing CVS Health's Short Interest
CVS Health's CVS short percent of float has risen 6.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.38 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In JPMorgan Chase 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
JPMorgan Chase JPM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.02%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $315.78 billion. Buying $100 In JPM: If an investor had bought $100 of JPM stock 20 years...
What Are Whales Doing With MongoDB
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
