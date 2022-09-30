ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Stocks rebound after steep September plunge

U.S. stocks rallied after weeks of brutal losses Monday, capping off the first trading day of October with solid gains across the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Monday with a gain of more than 765 points, rising 2.7 percent on the day. The S&P 500 index rose 2.6 percent before the closing bell and the Nasdaq composite capped off the day with a gain of 2.3 percent.
Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, S&P Global SPGI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, S&P Global has an average price target of $394.67 with a high of $419.00 and a low of $364.00.
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
Expert Ratings for T. Rowe Price Gr

T. Rowe Price Gr TROW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for T. Rowe Price Gr. The company has an average price target of $111.83 with a high of $138.00 and a low of $84.00.
Where Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Albemarle Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Albemarle ALB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With FaZe Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on FaZe Holdings FAZE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On EQT

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on EQT EQT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Peering Into Omeros's Recent Short Interest

Omeros's OMER short percent of float has fallen 4.78% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.48 million shares sold short, which is 15.75% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 8.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Total Volume Of Crypto Brokers And Decentralised Exchanges Increase Over September

Optimism in global markets has decreased further, as there are concerns around the solvency of banking giant Credit Suisse. Their stock price has dropped by over 60% this year alone. Most of the recent fears have arisen after a report released from ABC Australia, which said, "A major international investment bank is on the brink".
$15.3 Million Bet On Dave? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Analyzing CVS Health's Short Interest

CVS Health's CVS short percent of float has risen 6.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.38 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With MongoDB

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB MDB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
