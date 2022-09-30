ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Martin Freeman
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
Don Cheadle
GamesRadar

Marvel reportedly wants Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts

It's unclear, for now, whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about playing General Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford is reportedly Marvel's "top choice" to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie – but it's uncertain whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about the role.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Marvel Comics#Falcon
Complex

Will Smith Stars in the First Trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Slavery-Set Film ‘Emancipation’

Apple has shared the first trailer for Emancipation, the historical drama starring Will Smith in his first major role since the infamous Oscars slap. The striking clip features Smith as Peter, a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army’s fight against the Confederate States Army in the Civil War. The story is based on the true story of Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter,” who had photographs of his heavily scarred back published worldwide in 1863. The cast also features Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, and Steven Ogg.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report

Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses If Elizabeth Olsen Will Return as Wanda

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch buried and presumed dead under a pile of rubble. Wanda Maximoff took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2 after co-starring in the WandaVision series on Disney+. Wanda was an Avenger and helped save the world from Thanos and his Black Order, but became influenced by the supernatural Darkhold book attempting to find his twin boys from WandaVision. She's been a hero and a villain in the comics, and according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, that same future may be in store for Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
The Independent

Is Robert Downey Jr returning to MCU? Marvel fans think so following Armor Wars announcement

Marvel sleuths are trying to work out why a forthcoming MCU TV show is being turned into a movie.It was recently revealed that Armor Wars, a series that was announced in 2020, will instead be developed as a feature film, meaning it will get the full theatrical treatment.According to a Marvel source, as highlighted by The Direct, this decision was inspired so as to ensure “the story is told the right way”.Fans know that Marvel must have something big up its sleeve to promote the Don Cheadle-starring project to film status, especially considering it has a bursting roster ahead...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
MOVIES
CNET

Emotional 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Namor's Threat

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got a new trailer on Monday, giving another look at apparent main threat Namor and an armored Ironheart, along with our first clear shot of the new person donning the Black Panther costume. Tickets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie also went on sale Monday. The...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Avengers: Secret Wars gets Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer

With the DCEU seemingly in an even bigger mess than ever, comic book geeks and superhero nerds were very relieved when Kevin Feige laid out his vision for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU at SDCC earlier this year. Even though we are being saturated by what some may say is ‘too much’ Marvel content, between the movies and TV shows, it is somewhat comforting to know that it is all leading somewhere.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy