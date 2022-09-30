Read full article on original website
Related
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Full "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Is Out, And A Lot Of People Think Shuri Is The New Black Panther
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.
Marvel reportedly wants Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts
It's unclear, for now, whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about playing General Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford is reportedly Marvel's "top choice" to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie – but it's uncertain whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about the role.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Will Smith Stars in the First Trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Slavery-Set Film ‘Emancipation’
Apple has shared the first trailer for Emancipation, the historical drama starring Will Smith in his first major role since the infamous Oscars slap. The striking clip features Smith as Peter, a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army’s fight against the Confederate States Army in the Civil War. The story is based on the true story of Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter,” who had photographs of his heavily scarred back published worldwide in 1863. The cast also features Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, and Steven Ogg.
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
Marvel fans all say the same thing after first trailer for Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever
MARVEL studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which includes the first full look at the MCU's new Black Panther costume - and fans cannot contain their excitement. Marvel fans went wild on social media just seconds after the new trailer was posted on the MCU's...
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses If Elizabeth Olsen Will Return as Wanda
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch buried and presumed dead under a pile of rubble. Wanda Maximoff took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2 after co-starring in the WandaVision series on Disney+. Wanda was an Avenger and helped save the world from Thanos and his Black Order, but became influenced by the supernatural Darkhold book attempting to find his twin boys from WandaVision. She's been a hero and a villain in the comics, and according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, that same future may be in store for Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Is Robert Downey Jr returning to MCU? Marvel fans think so following Armor Wars announcement
Marvel sleuths are trying to work out why a forthcoming MCU TV show is being turned into a movie.It was recently revealed that Armor Wars, a series that was announced in 2020, will instead be developed as a feature film, meaning it will get the full theatrical treatment.According to a Marvel source, as highlighted by The Direct, this decision was inspired so as to ensure “the story is told the right way”.Fans know that Marvel must have something big up its sleeve to promote the Don Cheadle-starring project to film status, especially considering it has a bursting roster ahead...
Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
CNET
Emotional 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Namor's Threat
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got a new trailer on Monday, giving another look at apparent main threat Namor and an armored Ironheart, along with our first clear shot of the new person donning the Black Panther costume. Tickets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie also went on sale Monday. The...
Black Panther was one of the original 10 MCU characters Marvel Studios was founded on
The role of Black Panther is to be determined in Wakanda Forever. The key role of Black Panther in MCU history is a matter of record
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers: Secret Wars gets Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer
With the DCEU seemingly in an even bigger mess than ever, comic book geeks and superhero nerds were very relieved when Kevin Feige laid out his vision for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU at SDCC earlier this year. Even though we are being saturated by what some may say is ‘too much’ Marvel content, between the movies and TV shows, it is somewhat comforting to know that it is all leading somewhere.
Comments / 0