Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Local nonprofit provides lunches for Salt Lake County students
SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden’s goal to expand free meals to 9 million more students by 2032 can’t come soon enough for some Utah families. Students have had to apply for free or reduced meals this school year since the federal program ended. This is the first time in two years they’ve had to pay for school meals.
KSLTV
Utah man arrested at Salt Lake Airport with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested at the Salt Lake Airport with fentanyl pills planned to be distributed in Utah on Thursday. According to arrest documents, David Christopher Ellis, 39, had outstanding warrants for his arrest for felony fraud in Ogden and felony domestic violence in Riverdale.
KSLTV
Fugitive charged with 2015 killing of West Valley woman arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man who was charged with murder in the killing of a West Valley woman in 2015 has been arrested after seven years on the run. Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday, according to jail records. The Salt...
KSLTV
Lost luggage at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling — when the luggage starts showing up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn’t there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Utah man who shot mother, slit her throat in 2006 seeks release from state hospital
FARMINGTON, Utah — Jeremy Hauck has been busy in the 16 years since he shot his mother twice in the head, slit her throat and stuffed her body in a freezer. He’s taken in-person classes and received professional certifications in the computer field. He’s gone on outings to stores, restaurants and the library. He’s enjoyed a variety of books, TV shows and movies.
KSLTV
Relieving some stress with Casey Scott at Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re looking to let out some rage in a safe and fun way, Casey Scott has the place. He checked out Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden to help get rid of a case of the Mondays. More on Smash-it Rage Rooms here.
KSLTV
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah’s snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state’s mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
KSLTV
Utah teen who stabbed sleeping couple woke up wanting to hurt someone, charges say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy accused of entering a Taylorsville home at random and stabbing a couple in their bed told police he woke up early that morning wanting to “hurt someone,” according to court records. “When asked what he was thinking when he was stabbing...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLTV
Amid increase in youth shooting deaths, Utah pediatricians push for tougher gun laws
SALT LAKE CITY — What happened over the summer is hard to talk about, but 8-year-old Kael Ellington can sum it up in one word. One day in June, he recalled, a blast of dust and glass filled the living room of his family’s Salt Lake City home, and something flew past his cheek. His dad was out getting the mail and returned to find a bullet hole behind the couch where he usually sits while his son plays video games.
KSLTV
Forest Service hoping to reopen popular Big Cottonwood Canyon area closed over permit issue
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — The U.S. Forest Service is trying to work through a permit issue with private landowners right next to one of the most popular hiking trails along the Wasatch Front. The disagreement has cut off public access to a road up Big Cottonwood Canyon that...
KSLTV
WATCH: Washington DC Temple — A Sacred Monument in a City of Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY — Towering 288 feet above the skyline in Maryland, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Washington DC temple has been a landmark in the nation’s capital for nearly 50 years. Originally dedicated in 1974 this temple had been closed to the general public...
KSLTV
18 new temples announced during October 2022 General Conference
SALT LAKE CITY – The locations of 18 new temples were announced during the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, Oct. 2. He said the focus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
UPDATED: Two dead after pickup truck crashes into ravine near I-215
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that killed two of its occupants Saturday afternoon. According to a Utah Highway Patrol statement, a pickup track with one man and “one other occupant” traveling southbound crashed into a ravine near Interstate-215 1000 South at approximately 1:02 p.m.
KSLTV
WATCH: ‘A More Perfect Union’
SALT LAKE CITY — We are the United State of America but today our divisions seem to run deep. Many people from across the political spectrum believe the Constitution is in crisis. From our rights and responsibilities to the guiding principles of the Constitution, join us as we seek...
KSLTV
President Nelson addresses using chair during conference talk
SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson took to social media after Latter-day Saints noticed he used a chair to deliver his remarks during the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Some noticed that I sat...
KSLTV
Crowd marched to Utah State Capitol in solidary with Iran
SALT LAKE CITY — A large crowd marched from Washington Square to the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Saturday to show solidarity for those suffering in Iran. “They are not asking for much. The women in Iran are asking for basic human rights. The government in Iran is just a fraudulent act, and they will never have peace unless America steps in to help,” Amy Zadh said.
Comments / 0