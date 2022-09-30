ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

KSLTV

Local nonprofit provides lunches for Salt Lake County students

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden’s goal to expand free meals to 9 million more students by 2032 can’t come soon enough for some Utah families. Students have had to apply for free or reduced meals this school year since the federal program ended. This is the first time in two years they’ve had to pay for school meals.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Lost luggage at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling — when the luggage starts showing up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn’t there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man who shot mother, slit her throat in 2006 seeks release from state hospital

FARMINGTON, Utah — Jeremy Hauck has been busy in the 16 years since he shot his mother twice in the head, slit her throat and stuffed her body in a freezer. He’s taken in-person classes and received professional certifications in the computer field. He’s gone on outings to stores, restaurants and the library. He’s enjoyed a variety of books, TV shows and movies.
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?

SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah’s snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state’s mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Amid increase in youth shooting deaths, Utah pediatricians push for tougher gun laws

SALT LAKE CITY — What happened over the summer is hard to talk about, but 8-year-old Kael Ellington can sum it up in one word. One day in June, he recalled, a blast of dust and glass filled the living room of his family’s Salt Lake City home, and something flew past his cheek. His dad was out getting the mail and returned to find a bullet hole behind the couch where he usually sits while his son plays video games.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

18 new temples announced during October 2022 General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – The locations of 18 new temples were announced during the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, Oct. 2. He said the focus...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

UPDATED: Two dead after pickup truck crashes into ravine near I-215

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that killed two of its occupants Saturday afternoon. According to a Utah Highway Patrol statement, a pickup track with one man and “one other occupant” traveling southbound crashed into a ravine near Interstate-215 1000 South at approximately 1:02 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

WATCH: ‘A More Perfect Union’

SALT LAKE CITY — We are the United State of America but today our divisions seem to run deep. Many people from across the political spectrum believe the Constitution is in crisis. From our rights and responsibilities to the guiding principles of the Constitution, join us as we seek...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

President Nelson addresses using chair during conference talk

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson took to social media after Latter-day Saints noticed he used a chair to deliver his remarks during the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Some noticed that I sat...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Crowd marched to Utah State Capitol in solidary with Iran

SALT LAKE CITY — A large crowd marched from Washington Square to the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Saturday to show solidarity for those suffering in Iran. “They are not asking for much. The women in Iran are asking for basic human rights. The government in Iran is just a fraudulent act, and they will never have peace unless America steps in to help,” Amy Zadh said.
UTAH STATE

