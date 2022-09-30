ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Red Cross arrives in Florida to help with disaster relief

FORT MEYERS, Fla. — The head of Utah’s Red Cross is in Florida Sunday night, helping in the long recovery ahead. Heidi Ruster is now CEO of the Red Cross of the Nevada and Utah region, and she also held that same job in Fort Myers for seven years before heading out West.
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?

SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah’s snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state’s mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
Amid increase in youth shooting deaths, Utah pediatricians push for tougher gun laws

SALT LAKE CITY — What happened over the summer is hard to talk about, but 8-year-old Kael Ellington can sum it up in one word. One day in June, he recalled, a blast of dust and glass filled the living room of his family’s Salt Lake City home, and something flew past his cheek. His dad was out getting the mail and returned to find a bullet hole behind the couch where he usually sits while his son plays video games.
Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone

The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck man lead law enforcement from Minnesota and North Dakota on a chase. A Minnesota state patrol trooper tried to pull over 34-year-old Joel Maye just after 2 p.m. for a suspected traffic violation. Maye fled to North Dakota where ND Highway Patrol...
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado

Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida

MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
