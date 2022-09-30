Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah Red Cross arrives in Florida to help with disaster relief
FORT MEYERS, Fla. — The head of Utah’s Red Cross is in Florida Sunday night, helping in the long recovery ahead. Heidi Ruster is now CEO of the Red Cross of the Nevada and Utah region, and she also held that same job in Fort Myers for seven years before heading out West.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
KSLTV
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah’s snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state’s mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
KSLTV
Increasing Great Salt Lake salinity predicted to impact Utah brine shrimp
SALT LAKE CITY — New research suggests that as Great Salt Lake shrinks and gets saltier, brine shrimp, a staple food for migrating birds and a boon to Utah’s economy, may be in danger of dramatic population declines. Brine shrimp are hardy crustaceans that live in the warm...
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
KETV.com
Fast-moving wildfire shuts down highway, forces evacuations in Central Nebraska
A fast-moving wildfire in Central Nebraska has forced evacuations and shut down a portion of Highway 2. The Nebraska National Forest says the Bovee Fire began in the Bessey Ranger District Sunday afternoon. Park rangers say the fire moved very quickly and has burned an estimated 15,000 acres. This content...
KSLTV
Amid increase in youth shooting deaths, Utah pediatricians push for tougher gun laws
SALT LAKE CITY — What happened over the summer is hard to talk about, but 8-year-old Kael Ellington can sum it up in one word. One day in June, he recalled, a blast of dust and glass filled the living room of his family’s Salt Lake City home, and something flew past his cheek. His dad was out getting the mail and returned to find a bullet hole behind the couch where he usually sits while his son plays video games.
KSLTV
Weather officials warn of hazardous storm with hail, lighting, and 60mph winds in southern and eastern Utah
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Utah weather officials are warning southern and eastern Utah residents of half-dollar size hail and gusty winds Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City initially issued the warning to last until approximately 5:30 p.m. but has extended it. “We have extended the...
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu announces deployment of New Hampshire National Guard members to southern US border
CONCORD, N.H. — More than 160 soldiers from the New Hampshire National Guard are being deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday. The governor said the move is in a response to a federal mobilization order from the Department of Defense. Sununu said the...
draperjournal.com
Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone
The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck man lead law enforcement from Minnesota and North Dakota on a chase. A Minnesota state patrol trooper tried to pull over 34-year-old Joel Maye just after 2 p.m. for a suspected traffic violation. Maye fled to North Dakota where ND Highway Patrol...
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
ABC 4
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
Hurricane Ian's path of destruction hits close to home for many Minnesotans
Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across southwest Florida, a very popular vacation and retirement spot for many Minnesotans. WCCO’s Paul Douglas says the recovery from a storm this large could take years.
