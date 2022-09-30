Odesza concert at Cal Expo in Sacramento postponed due to ‘significant damage’ to stage

An Odesza concert scheduled for Thursday evening at Cal Expo in Sacramento was suddenly postponed after an incident during show preparation caused “significant damage” to the stage.

Odesza, the electronic music duo from the Seattle area, announced the concert’s postponement about 3:40 p.m. Thursday on Twitter. The music duo said the incident occurred during “load in” earlier in the day. They said the stage sustained “significant damage,” and they cannot get to their equipment.

“Fortunately, all staff and crew are safe, but sadly it is not safe for us to continue the build, which means we are not able to perform both tonight’s show in Sacramento and Friday’s show in San Francisco and the shows will be postponed,” Odesza announced on their Twitter account.

Odesza’s “The Last Goodbye” tour lists concerts at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Friday and Saturday night in Mountain View. Odesza said they are doing the best they can to perform as scheduled on Saturday.

“Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the date once announced,” Odesza said about the postponed shows.

Thursday’s concert was scheduled at Heart Health Park at California Exposition and State Fair. Cal Expo officials said on Twitter the concert was postponed due to “technical difficulties,” and they asked ticket holders to reach out to Ticketmaster with any inquiries.