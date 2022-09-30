ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue is celebrating #SubaruLovesPets in October

Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue is celebrating #SubaruLovesPets for the month of October.

Subaru works with the ASPCA and is their largest corporate donor. Subaru supports shelters across the country with emphasis on cats and dogs needing more help or ‘challenged’, for adoption.

Sun Cities 4 Paws is honored to be chosen by Peoria Subaru to participate in this event to find homes for our cats and kittens, a news release stated.

Subaru is donating $100 for each animal adopted during the month.

In addition to the #SubaruLovesPets month long celebration, Sun Cities 4 Paws is promoting #UnderCat, Oct. 14-15, an effort to find loving homes for older and shy cats who are often the last to be adopted, and have them live their lives in the comfort of a home. These special cats will available at the Youngtown Adoption Center, 11129 W. Michigan Ave., 623-876-8778, and the Peoria Shelter, 10807 N. 96th Ave., 623-773-2246.

Peoria Subaru, 8590 W Bell Rd, Peoria AZ 85382, is reaching out to help Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue, help provide these animals a home.

