UW System task force advocates for student, faculty caregivers

Dr. Jennifer Shuttlefield Christus spoke about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on employee and student caregivers to the UW System Board of Regents during their visit to UW-Eau Claire on Thursday. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — A task force mandated by the UW System Board of Regents’ Education Committee found that student and employee caregivers — particularly women and people of color — tend to report high levels of mental health distress and negative work experiences.

The Caregiving Task Force, which presented before the Board of Regents at UW-Eau Claire on Thursday, was initially formed in August 2020 by the Office of the Women’s and Gender Studies Consortium and the UW System Alliance for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Advancement in STEM (IDEAS).