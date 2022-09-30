ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Grass, NC

Rebels rise up for fourth win in a row

By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

CALYPSO – Winning makes everything better – from the ride home to meals to sleep to practices.

All is well in the land of Rebels as North Duplin beat Bear Grass last Friday 49-14 to extend its winning streak to four games (4-2).

It’s also a springboard to confidence on the gridiron.

“We’ve improved but still have many improvements to make,” said ND head coach Hugh Martin. “We’re a young group with 25 freshmen and sophomores so we’re having a lot of new experiences for a lot of them on the varsity level.”

ND lost its first two games to Chocowinity-Southside (21-6) and Northside-Pinetown (42-18) but has rebounded to outscore its next four foes by a 175-76 margin.

It’s been an unbeaten September to remember for the Rebels, who have a bye week and resume their gridiron game by hosting Lakewood (4-2) on Oct. 7 in the Carolina 1A Conference opener for both schools.

“Our players are enjoying it and they’re an absolute tremendous group to be with in practice, during film sessions, in the weight room,” Martin said. “The joy they have and commitment they made over the summer has been wonderful.”

Morrisey tops

1,000-yard mark

So has the running of Eli Morrisey and Khamari Leak.

Morrisey, a senior, ran for 188 yards on eight carries to run his season total to 1,021, and has sped his way to six 100-plus-yard games.

Leak, rumbled for 183 yards as North Duplin cranked out 472 yards on the ground. He has three 100-yard games.

ND’s offensive line gave both running paths visible to fans in the stands at Homecoming.

“They’re seeing the open field cuts and lanes a lot better,” Martin said. “That’s been an obvious difference.”

The pair turned a little bit of daylight into six touchdowns with Leak accounting for four. Brenden Reyna had the other score and nailed five of six PATs.

ND’s conference opener comes against a Leopard team that edged Pender 35-34 last Friday.

“We’ll use some time this week for recovering so we’re as fresh as we can be heading into conference games,” Martin said. “We’ll use some of the time working on technique, doing things we don’t normally have time to do because of game prep. Every position coach wants more time.”

ND went up 21-0 before the Bears could offer a counter punch.

Leak scored from the 21 following his runs if 11 and eight yards, and Morrisey followed with a 43-yard effort to post the Rebels to a 13-0 lead.

Anthony Kornegay recovered a fumble on the Bears’ third snap and Leak took it to the house from the 18. Morrisey added the two-point conversion to balloon the lead to 21-0.

A long kickoff return set up the Bears’ first score as QB Brayden Taylor hit pay dirt from the 8.

But Leak got the points back two plays later with a 45-yard score.

A Rebels’ fumble set up Taylor for a 3-yard touchdown with 15.3 seconds left in the first half to trim the lead to 28-14.

Defense takes

over in 2nd half

But the party was over for the visitors shortly after Morrisey was named Homecoming king and Mary Wells was crowned queen as ND’s defense slammed the lid on the Bears in part through interceptions by Levi George and Will Carter.

ND held the Bears to 220 rushing yards, 89 of which came on their final two drives when the game was already decided.

Isaac Davis had nine tackles, Billy McCoy and Rahmear Gates seven each and Caden Turner and Kornegay six apiece.

What a run!

The best offensive play of the game came three plays into the third quarter when Morrisey reversed his field, dodged three would-be tacklers to zig-zag and razzle-dazzled his way for a crowd-exciting 53-yard score.

Reyna’s 7-yard touchdown run after a blocked punt made it 42-14.

Leak bolted 34 yards for the final score with 4:28 left in the third quarter.

The scoreless fourth quarter felt as long as the entire game, but without the excitement. The biggest thrill was ND’s goal-line stand after the Bears got a first-and-goal at the 8.

Comments / 0

Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

