Vero Beach, FL

Mary Vuich
3d ago

She's living in a half million dollar home with stolen money. Has bailed out of jail with stolen money and just has to surrender her passport 🤔 Incredible

Fort Pierce Police Charge 2 Teens With Auto Burglary

Fort Pierce - October 3, 2022: Fort Pierce police took two teens into custody Friday after a series of auto burglaries that occurred in the area of N Lawnwood Circle on Thursday. According to a post on the FPP Facebook page, officers responded to a call at 3:45 am Thursday...
FORT PIERCE, FL
In Memory: Sept. 30

Gary Lynn Tolman, age 65 passed away September 14, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach. He was born June 15, 1957 in Melbourne, Florida to the late Leroy Tolman and Sabina Miller. Gary was a graduate of Eau Gallie High School. He was employed as a Superintendent...
VERO BEACH, FL
Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
STUART, FL
Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening in Melbourne, according to the police department. The Melbourne Police Department said the crash happened on Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive around 8:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian...
MELBOURNE, FL
Crime Blotter: Sept. 29

James Edward McElhaney, 57, of the 1600 block of 1st Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $38,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of burglary tools, felony petit theft, burglary of structure, failure to appear, battery, resisting arrest without violence. Christopher Donovan Page, 29, of the 8300 block of 67th Court, Vero Beach;...
VERO BEACH, FL
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?

VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

