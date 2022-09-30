Read full article on original website
Mary Vuich
3d ago
She's living in a half million dollar home with stolen money. Has bailed out of jail with stolen money and just has to surrender her passport 🤔 Incredible
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Charge 2 Teens With Auto Burglary
Fort Pierce - October 3, 2022: Fort Pierce police took two teens into custody Friday after a series of auto burglaries that occurred in the area of N Lawnwood Circle on Thursday. According to a post on the FPP Facebook page, officers responded to a call at 3:45 am Thursday...
cw34.com
Hospital patients in area impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some hospitals in our area are taking in patients from hospitals on the southwest Florida coastline where Hurricane Ian came ashore last week. The powerful category 4 storm knocked out power and also caused disruptions in the water supply. According to a hospital...
West Palm Beach restaurant sends relief supplies after Hurricane Ian
Help is on the way as Southwest Florida continues to recover from the catastrophic damage left behind from Hurricane Ian.
cbs12.com
Driver arrested after doing burnouts, crashing into police vehicle and concrete pole
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Port St. Lucie was arrested Sunday after authorities say they observed him doing burnouts in the parking lot of VYBZ Lounge. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said 33-year-old Errol Orage was spotted around 2 a.m., and immediately tried to leave the scene when officers approached.
veronews.com
In Memory: Sept. 30
Gary Lynn Tolman, age 65 passed away September 14, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach. He was born June 15, 1957 in Melbourne, Florida to the late Leroy Tolman and Sabina Miller. Gary was a graduate of Eau Gallie High School. He was employed as a Superintendent...
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.
cw34.com
Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening in Melbourne, according to the police department. The Melbourne Police Department said the crash happened on Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive around 8:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian...
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees drive hours to Palm Beach County for supplies
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — As communities in Southwest Florida scramble to piece together what's left of their homes, stores across South Florida are running out of the necessities. “We are grabbing water and supplies for our home, because we don’t know what we’re going back to,” said Jessica Somerfield....
cw34.com
2 people arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men have been arrested for breaking into cars in Fort Pierce, police say. On Sept. 29 officers responded to N. Lawnwood Circle after reports came in that two men were checking door handles of parked vehicles in the neighborhood. The Fort Pierce Police...
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
Bay News 9
Residents at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village evacuate to escape flooding
Osceola County issued an executive order demanding a mandatory evacuation for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village campus. A mandatory evacuation went into effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Those who refused to leave the senior living community could face a second...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Sept. 29
James Edward McElhaney, 57, of the 1600 block of 1st Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $38,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of burglary tools, felony petit theft, burglary of structure, failure to appear, battery, resisting arrest without violence. Christopher Donovan Page, 29, of the 8300 block of 67th Court, Vero Beach;...
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
Pregnant woman, others recount surviving Ian's wrath
People helping people is the theme of a terrifying story at J&S Fish Camp close to the Okeechobee-Martin County border.
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?
VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
