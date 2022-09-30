Read full article on original website
Wisconsin BBB shares tips on how homeowners can hire a qualified, trustworthy contractor
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the first things homeowners complain about in maintaining their property is the risk and cost often associated with hiring a contractor. From being overcharged to hiring someone who simply does not get the job done up to standard, the stigma associated with hiring contractors is strong.
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
