Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included...
The Post and Courier
After Hurricane Ian leaves damage behind, SC residents turn to rebuilding
MURRELLS INLET — When Hurricane Ian stormed ashore not 48 hours earlier, shoving the Atlantic Ocean mightily toward Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, its freestanding cross stood a resolute guardian against a raging sea. The Category 1 storm barreled ashore about 20 miles to the south in Georgetown, its...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian damage assessments continue along SC coast: 'You hate to see it'
Two days after Hurricane Ian left behind fallen trees, smashed piers and flooded homes along the parts of the South Carolina coast, crews are assessing the damage from the Category 1 storm. The Army Corps of Engineers sent all-terrain vehicles topped with specialized cameras to Folly Beach on Oct. 2...
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry Invitational welcomes bands from across the state
Mild fall temperatures and clear blue skies helped the Bands of Wando Boosters welcome 12 marching bands from around the state of South Carolina for the 16th Annual Lowcountry Invitational (LCI) on Sept. 24 at the Charleston County School District 2 Stadium. Fort Mill High School band members marched their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
SC turns attention to recovery after Hurricane Ian batters coast
South Carolina shifted from hunker down to cleanup the day after Hurricane Ian blew through the state as a much weaker hurricane than the one that ripped apart towns in Florida. Gov. Henry McMaster said no one in the state had died and no hospitals had suffered damage from Ian....
The Post and Courier
Cunningham trying to win SC voters by pledging to out-cut Republicans on taxes, spending
COLUMBIA — In GOP-dominated South Carolina, Democrat Joe Cunningham is trying to oust Gov. Henry McMaster with a "freedom agenda" that includes slashing taxes further and cutting more spending than the incumbent or any other Republican before him. On the heels of McMaster signing the largest single tax cut...
The Post and Courier
Photos: Ian's aftermath leaves South Carolina's coastal communities with debris and damage
Several beach towns in Georgetown and Horry County are cleaning up on Saturday, October 1, 2022 after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Friday.
The Post and Courier
SC native's four-day 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end
When David Sibley was growing up in Camden, a small town outside of Columbia, his home cable system carried two stations that showed long-running trivia show "Jeopardy!" “I could watch one episode at 7, and then watch the same episode again at 7:30,” Sibley said. “So I would yell all the answers that I knew at the 7 o’clock episode, and then I could watch it again at 7:30 and cheat because I had all the answers from watching it once before.”
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Santee Cooper to bring back an idled SC coal unit as a backup power source this winter
Santee Cooper plans to spend money to fire up an idled coal-fired generator at its Georgetown County plant to ensure it has enough power during peak demand periods. Over the last year, the Moncks Corner-based utility has had to rely on its Winyah Generating Station during emergency peak load periods.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law
It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A lesson that should be obvious: No mining next to a school
We urge Charleston County to protect the students at St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School by rejecting a request for a new sand mine on 20 acres next door. We also encourage everyone involved in this industry — businesses, state regulators and conservation groups — to work cooperatively and expeditiously to update the state’s rules on these valuable but potentially destructive operations. There is a crucial opportunity to do all of that this week.
The Post and Courier
Ian left a mess in SC coastal areas. Here's what you need to know about cleanup rules.
People across South Carolina's coast are tasked with cleaning up debris and beginning repairs caused by the high winds and rain Hurricane Ian brought to the Palmetto State on Sept. 30. Damage is still being assessed and municipalities are urging residents to check permit guidelines before beginning repairs. Nearly all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. officials outline plans for future Garden City projects
MURRELLS INLET — Georgetown County's plan to resurface nine streets in southern Garden City could be carried out by December, county public works director Ray Funnye said Sept. 29. As rain and wind from the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian began to gain momentum outside, a few residents of...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: SC's intersection of affordable housing, homelessness and domestic violence
When we think of home, most of us think of a place of warmth, love and safety, but as we begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we must recognize that for thousands of South Carolinians, this is not the case. Home is instead a place of fear, threats and violence. Often,...
The Post and Courier
Pawleys Island pier
Hurricane Ian damages at least 5 piers along Myrtle Beach-area coastline. Hurricane Ian battered and broke several of the Grand Strand's top tourist draws — its piers. At least five piers sustained damage over a 50-mile stretch from the Cherry Grove to Pawley Island.
Comments / 0