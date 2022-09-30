ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Post and Courier

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs

CHARLESTON — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included...
FLORIDA STATE
The Post and Courier

Lowcountry Invitational welcomes bands from across the state

Mild fall temperatures and clear blue skies helped the Bands of Wando Boosters welcome 12 marching bands from around the state of South Carolina for the 16th Annual Lowcountry Invitational (LCI) on Sept. 24 at the Charleston County School District 2 Stadium. Fort Mill High School band members marched their...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Local
Florida Government
The Post and Courier

SC turns attention to recovery after Hurricane Ian batters coast

South Carolina shifted from hunker down to cleanup the day after Hurricane Ian blew through the state as a much weaker hurricane than the one that ripped apart towns in Florida. Gov. Henry McMaster said no one in the state had died and no hospitals had suffered damage from Ian....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC native's four-day 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end

When David Sibley was growing up in Camden, a small town outside of Columbia, his home cable system carried two stations that showed long-running trivia show "Jeopardy!" “I could watch one episode at 7, and then watch the same episode again at 7:30,” Sibley said. “So I would yell all the answers that I knew at the 7 o’clock episode, and then I could watch it again at 7:30 and cheat because I had all the answers from watching it once before.”
CAMDEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law

It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: A lesson that should be obvious: No mining next to a school

We urge Charleston County to protect the students at St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School by rejecting a request for a new sand mine on 20 acres next door. We also encourage everyone involved in this industry — businesses, state regulators and conservation groups — to work cooperatively and expeditiously to update the state’s rules on these valuable but potentially destructive operations. There is a crucial opportunity to do all of that this week.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island pier

Hurricane Ian damages at least 5 piers along Myrtle Beach-area coastline. Hurricane Ian battered and broke several of the Grand Strand's top tourist draws — its piers. At least five piers sustained damage over a 50-mile stretch from the Cherry Grove to Pawley Island.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

