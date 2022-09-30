When David Sibley was growing up in Camden, a small town outside of Columbia, his home cable system carried two stations that showed long-running trivia show "Jeopardy!" “I could watch one episode at 7, and then watch the same episode again at 7:30,” Sibley said. “So I would yell all the answers that I knew at the 7 o’clock episode, and then I could watch it again at 7:30 and cheat because I had all the answers from watching it once before.”

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO