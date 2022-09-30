Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
IDOT awarded $10 million in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced on Friday that $10 million has been awarded to support long-range transportation projects across Illinois. Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they’re going safely and quickly,” said...
newschannel20.com
Mobile abortion clinic coming to Illinois
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
newschannel20.com
Hy-Vee issues recall regarding 8 products that include cheese
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses...
newschannel20.com
Gems and fossils take over state fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This weekend, the Illinois State Fairgrounds hosted the 2022 Loess Gem, Mineral and Fossil show. This year's theme was "Journey into the Jurassic" and featured a wide variety of items from that era. Sea star fossils, fish fossils, and more were available for sale. Kids...
newschannel20.com
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
newschannel20.com
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 6
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!. BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42, ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN 20. TOLONO (UNITY) 47, PONTIAC 0. ST. THOMAS MORE @ SCHLARMAN SATURDAY 3 P.M. APOLLO CONFERENCE. LINCOLN 27, MATTOON 7. CHARLESTON 27, TAYLORVILLE 8.
