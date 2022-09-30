ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin

After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
LUNC Price Gains 50% Despite Kwon’s Troubles, What’s Driving It?

Over the last week, the crypto space has been saturated with news of the hunt for Terra (LUNC) founder Do Kwon. The South Korean founder is now being hunted by both South Korean authorities, as well as Interpol, which means Kwon is now wanted in 190 countries. However, Kwon’s troubles seem not to have affected the price of LUNA Classic (LUNC), as it continues to see green even when the broader market suffers losses.
Is Bitcoin ‘Uptober’ About To Begin? | BTCUSD Analysis October 3, 2022

The October monthly candle opened with pink on the LMACD histogram. This signal in the past put bear markets back into hibernation mode for at least a year or more, and suggests a major shift in momentum. But October must close bullish to confirm and cement the change in color on the Bitcoin monthly chart.
Litentry Breaks Out Of A Descending Triangle, Can Bulls Hit $1.2?

LIT price creates more bullish sentiment as price hold above daily 50 EMA. LIT looks more stable as bulls breakout of a descending triangle. The price of LIT could face major resistance at $1.2. Litentry (LIT) has had a rough start to the year, but that could be shelved aside...
TA: Bitcoin Price Keeps Struggling, What Could Trigger Another Downtrend

Bitcoin price is struggling to climb above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a close below the $18,500 support. Bitcoin remained in a range and stayed above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple...
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sheds 30% In Last 2 Weeks – More Pain Ahead?

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been in the clutch of the bears as it has shaved off as much as 30% in the past two weeks. Ethereum Classic price down 30% in the past two weeks. ETC’s downturn opens up opportunities for short-term positions. ETC has dropped below the $33.9...
Binance Coin (BNB) Bulls Defends Key Zone, Will The Give Up?

BNB price creates mixed feelings on the high timeframe as price forms a descending triangle on the daily chart while an ascending triangle forms on the weekly chart. BNB looks more stable as the price aims to flip the $340 resistance to set up a bullish sentiment. The price action...
XRP Price Rallied By Double Digits, Will Buyers Defend This Level?

The XRP price has increased significantly in the past 24 hours. The coin registered over 10% growth in the past day. Over the last week, the coin brought in 10% appreciation as well. Overall, XRP bulls seemed to take control of the charts. The coin could slowly attempt to trade...
Quant (QNT) Marks Positive Movement When Major Coins Face Dumps

Quant (QNT), a top 100 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap, has marked positive moves in the last few weeks. This is coming when major coins are facing dumps due to bearish market conditions. The token has stayed green for 4 weeks, gaining over 47.37% since its $95.1 price on September 1st. The...
Helium (HNT) Holds Gains Amid Market Downtrend

Helium (HNT), a cryptocurrency project focusing on the Internet of Things, has gained in recent times despite market conditions. According to CoinMarketCap, HNT has been up 8.42% over the last 7 days, trading at $4.90 at press time. Despite the gains, the token has found it difficult to break above...
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Not Be The Best Plays For The Next Bull Market

Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.
Shiba Inu Fanbase Awaits Eternity Download Event – Will It Boost SHIB Price?

The original release of the blockchain implementation of Shiba Eternity occurred in Australia on September 17. Shiba Inu followed the larger market sell-off that began on September 13 and rallied nearly 7% from September 17-18. During this time span, the rally did not significantly alter market sentiment. New information about...
