Central Illinois Proud
Applications close Friday for Peoria Utility Assistance Program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents have until Friday, Oct. 7 to apply for the city’s Utility Assistance Program, which has allocated $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy...
25newsnow.com
Application deadline approaching for Peoria utility assistance program
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The application window for Peoria’s utility assistance program is about to close - at 2 p.m. on October 7. This program provides financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases, according to a release. A total of $300,000 has been...
25newsnow.com
Average price of gas rises while diesel declines
(25 News Now) - The average price of gas in Peoria has gone up 26.7 cents per gallon in the last week - now averaging $4.05 per gallon per day, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. Prices in the River City are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a...
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
25newsnow.com
Local area to receive IDOT grants for various projects
(25 News Now) - Peoria County, the City of Peoria and McLean County are just some of the recipients of $10 million in Illinois Department of Transportation grants. A brief description says money for the city and county is going towards a smart and connected communities master plan with a focus on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs for disadvantaged urban and rural populations.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Township fire department welcomes new truck with residents’ help
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Township Fire Department recently purchased a new firetruck, and decided to welcome it to the fleet with the community’s help. The five-man truck holds over 1,000 tons of water. It’s a replacement for a truck they got over 25 years ago. Along with giving visitors a peek at the new vehicle, the fire department hosted an open house for the community to come and see the station. Along with food and activities, firefighters asked the community to help them with the tradition of pushing the newest engine into the building.
25newsnow.com
Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROWMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROWMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be...
25newsnow.com
Farmington restaurant owner convicted of PPP loan fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The FBI and Federal prosecutors are continuing their crack-down on COVID Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. The latest guilty plea coming from a former restaurant owner in Farmington. Michael L. Patch entered a guilty plea on three Federal fraud charges on Thursday. Court records show...
25newsnow.com
Bark in the Park comes to Tower Park
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Local dogs were out and about at Tower Park in Peoria Heights on Saturday for the annual Bark in the Park fundraiser. The event was put on by the Peoria Humane Society, becoming a hub for all things pups. There were games, a ‘mutt show,’ paw print painting, raffles, treats and toys. The fundraiser helps the Humane Society support local animals, while providing necessary medical procedures.
25newsnow.com
Nearly 4 tons of relief leaves Morton warehouse, soon bound for Ian-hit Ft. Myers
MORTON (25 News Now) - The nearly 7,800 pounds donated by those in Central Illinois at the WEEK-TV studios for Hurricane relief has left Morton and will soon be found for Fort Myers, Florida. The Midwest Food Bank says the nearly 4-ton donation is on its way to Bloomington for...
25newsnow.com
McLean County group asking for review of possible wrongful conviction cases
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Steps away from the McLean County Law and Justice Center, family members, and advocates are asking for a review of cases they believe to be wrongful convictions. With the newly sworn-in McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, they’re hoping it will breathe new life into...
25newsnow.com
Streator Fire Department ends partnership with AMT
STREATOR (25 News Now) - The Streator Fire Department will start providing its own ambulance services, ending its partnership with Advanced Medical Transport. In a press release issued Friday, the Department says the change went into effect at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Ambulances will now respond to all medical emergencies in Streator, Reading Township Fire Protection District, and Long Point Fire Protection District. Two ambulances will be staffed around the clock, which will respond from the Streator Fire Department on Wasson Street. All ambulances and EMS equipment will be owned by the city, to which billed and collected revenue will go.
25newsnow.com
‘Local Life Chain’ brings demonstrators out to speak their minds on abortion
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Sunday, local demonstrators gathered to speak out against pro-choice legislation in a public way. The ‘Local Life Chain’ saw protestors gather along Knoxville Avenue in front of Planned Parenthood, chanting hymns and holding signs. Organized by Central Illinois Right to Life, he hour-long event is a gathering that bills itself as a peaceful call to end abortion. According to a release from organizers, it’s meant to communicate that the Christian community sees abortion as killing children, and that the church supports the sanctity of human life.
1470 WMBD
Out of control kitchen fire leaves $70K in damage to Peoria duplex
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say no one has been injured, but an apartment home in Peoria has sustained thousands of dollars in damage in the wake of a fire late Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say they got the initial call around 5:25 p.m., a structure fire at a...
Central Illinois Proud
Harwood identifies homeless homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets. According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
25newsnow.com
Biker club presents check to Crittenton Centers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local biker club presented a donation to the Crittenton Centers to help out Peoria’s children. For the past four years, the Paul Revere Riders have donated upwards of $500 dollars to the Crittenton Centers each year. It started with their wish to help local children, but also do it to honor one of their former riders, who was adopted from the organization. On Saturday, the group donated a $3,000 check from money they raised from doing bike rides.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In
Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
wglt.org
State Farm begins assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian
State Farm has deployed its catastrophe response team from the company's Bloomington headquarters and other locations across the U.S. to Florida to assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian. “We already have boots on the ground and looking for areas that have the most impact for claims, so we can...
1470 WMBD
Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
