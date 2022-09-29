ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson emerging as force at ILB

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBvLE_0iFxYIWt00

DawgNation was left wondering who would step-up at linebacker in 2022 after the departure Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall to the NFL.

Sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson has emerged as as a key contributor at the position through four games.

Johnson was named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week for his performance in Week-3 at South Carolina.

‘Pop’ continued to impress the following week versus Kent State, racking up six tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

“He’s slowly becoming that vocal leader of the unit … I love the way he’s maturing, and he’s getting more confidence … He practices the right way, so it doesn’t surprise me.” Coach Kirby Smart said.

Georgia needs Dumas-Johnson’s to continue to grow as the Bulldogs begin to play more meaningful SEC games this fall.

UGA will take on Missouri this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

___________________________________________________________

Get ready for gameday! Former Georgia All-SEC and NFL pro tackle, John Theus, joins our podcast to tell stories of his time in Athens and thoughts on the 2022 season. Listen here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot

1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful weekend in the college football world. Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with several games between ranked teams. Georgia and Alabama both played tight contests, with the Bulldogs barely escaping...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football World Is Praying For Lee Corso This Morning

The college football world is praying for ESPN analyst Lee Corso on Saturday morning. Corso, a longtime college football analyst for ESPN, is not a part of College GameDay's show at Clemson on Saturday morning. The longtime college football analyst is ill. "Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
John Theus
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll released

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Uga#Sec Network
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State running back no longer on roster

The future of the Penn State running game looks in pretty solid shape with freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But after Penn State’s latest win against Northwestern, head coach James Franklin announced a veteran running back is no longer part of the program. Franklin announced Devyn Ford was no longer on the roster when asked about his absence on the sidelines during Penn State’s Week 5 win at home against Northwestern. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin announced on Saturday. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics. And we wish him the best. I think you...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy