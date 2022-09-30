Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 9:44 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, fire personnel observed a single-story residence with heavy smoke coming from the structure. Crews made entry into east side of the structure for fire attack. The fire was deemed under control at approximately 11:10 a.m.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO