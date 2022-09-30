ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

KSN News

Garden City Police warn about T-shirt scam

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are warning about a scam involving T-shirt sales. The department insists they’re not selling any kind of merchandise, “Despite their popularity.” However, someone is posing as the department online, sending links for people to purchase official Garden City Police Department t-shirts. Police say it’s not them and […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City firefighter treated and released after single story structure fire

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 9:44 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, fire personnel observed a single-story residence with heavy smoke coming from the structure. Crews made entry into east side of the structure for fire attack. The fire was deemed under control at approximately 11:10 a.m.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Cheese factory brings job growth to Dodge City

Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. From tracking the storm to aiding in cleanup efforts, Kansans have shown up to help in the wake of the hurricane. They say their efforts are essential. Updated: 53 minutes ago. A Kansas refinery is coming up with a...
DODGE CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
