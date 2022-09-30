ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says there’s a recurring theme for his team’s defensive struggles this season. “We have a guy that doesn’t do the right thing and then the guy who knows what to do is trying to overcompensate for it, then that’s costing him a step on his job and then this guy’s trying to cover for him,” Campbell said Monday. “Then the next play, they don’t trust that their teammates are going to be there. “We’re in this vicious cycle right now.” In Sunday’s 48-45 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions allowed 555 yards to a team that had scored a total of 47 points in its first three games.
TAMPA — Bucs tight end Cameron Brate initially complained of shoulder pain and was checked three times by team doctors before going back into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, head coach Todd Bowles said Monday. Brate, who was targeted three more times, wasn’t ruled out and placed under...
LONDON, England — The Packers will play their first-ever game in London on Sunday against the New York Giants. Green Bay is looking to extend their three-game winning streak, while the Giants are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which in 2019 replaced White Hart Lane as the home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.
