Read full article on original website
Related
papreplive.com
Turner, Great Valley stun Downingtown West
DOWNINGTOWN >> Shutout and outscored by nine goals in its previous two Ches-Mont soccer outings, it would have been easy for the Great Valley boys to roll over against unbeaten Downingtown West on the road Thursday. But that certainly didn’t happen. Bolstered by an early goal, and backstopped by senior...
papreplive.com
Branchide’s strike sends Wood past Hatboro-Horsham in overtime
HORSHAM >> It was a golden opportunity for Chris Branchide and he turned it into a golden goal. Late in the first overtime on a misty Saturday night, a low cross by freshman Brendan Welsh deflected off a Hatboro-Horsham defender’s foot and fell to Branchide. It may not have been the cleanest opportunity, but it was clean enough for the Archbishop Wood senior captain to get around on a one-time chance to strike it on net.
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Grace Li wins District 1 singles championship
Unionville’s Grace Li reached the District 1 Class 3A singles championship for the second straight year. This time, the result was the one she wished for. The Unionville junior and No. 1 seed capped her run through the District 1 singles tournament without dropping a set, downing Council Rock South’s Dasha Chichkina in the final, 7-5, 6-0, on Saturday the Springfield YMCA.
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Football Wrap (10-2-22)
Plymouth Whitemarsh defeated Cheltenham 37-6 in an SOL American Conference game on Sunday. File photo courtesy of Kim Supko. To view photos, please visit the Photo Gallery: https://solsports.zenfolio.com/p120832580. SOL American Conference. PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSH 37, CHELTENHAM 6. There was plenty of uncertainty after Friday’s SOL American Conference opener between Plymouth Whitemarsh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 30): Ball, Wissahickon rally past North Penn
Wissahickon 3, North Penn 1: Riley Ball scored with 3:36 before the half and Wissahickon went on to post the impressive SOL crossover win over North Penn (6-6). Ball’s goal off a feed from Caroline Fitzpatrick put the Trojans up 2-1 at the half. The only scoring in the second half was a Kendall Crowley goal off a feed from Ball. Wiss opened the scoring with Sophia Havrilla off an assist from Ella Hummel but North Penn’s Laura Albert tied the game up at 1 off a feed from Catherine McGeehan. Kiera Holt and Kiley Moister combined for 10 saves in net for North Penn, while Ava Feil made eight saves in net for Wiss.
papreplive.com
Boyertown football uses squib kicks in 42-7 win over Norristown
WEST NORRITON >> Boyertown and Norristown came out of the locker room after halftime on Saturday afternoon separated by just seven points, with all signs pointing toward a close game the rest of the way. But after two recovered squib kicks, a long touchdown run and a long pass play – all in less than one minute on the clock – the Bears were on their way to a big third quarter and a 42-7 win.
papreplive.com
Upper Merion upends Upper Perkiomen, 49-14
RED Hill >> Upper Merion was simply unstoppable in the first half Friday night at Upper Perkiomen. The Vikings scored on a 61-yard run on their second play from scrimmage. After that, a trio of running backs continued to pick up large chunks of yardage through gaping holes in the line. And when they weren’t carrying the ball, senior quarterback Zayd Etheridge threw in some pinpoint passes to add to the Indians’ defensive woes.
papreplive.com
PAC Liberty leaders Owen J. Roberts, Spring-Ford settle for scoreless draw
ROYERSFORD >> The Spring-Ford boys soccer team looked at Friday’s visit from Owen J. Roberts as a ‘revenge game’. It didn’t turn out that way. But at the end of 100 minutes of play the Rams may have earned something just as meaningful – a respect game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Another record-breaker for Kamara, another Interboro victory
For the third time this season Friday, Abu Kamara set an Interboro single-game rushing record. The sensational senior ran for 335 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a 35-24 win over Kennett. For the Bucs (4-2), it was their second straight win. “Our offense and defense are...
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Sienna Golden cashes in game-winning goal for Carroll
Sienna Golden scored with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in overtime Friday, lifting Archbishop Carroll to a 2-1 field hockey victory over Merion Mercy at Carroll. The extra-effort victory boosted Carroll’s record to 9-4. The Patriots have won all five of their Catholic League games. Merion Mercy forced overtime...
papreplive.com
Soccer: DiGrazio’s extra netter lifts Springfield past Harriton
Scarlett DiGrazio and Kaylin Silberstein teamed up on a set piece late in overtime to give Springfield a 1-0 victory over Harriton in Central League girls soccer action Thursday. Silberstein set a perfect pass to DiGrazio on a corner with three minutes left in the extra session and DiGrazio drilled...
papreplive.com
Sam Moore, Phoenixville football runs over Pottstown in 35-7 win
POTTSTOWN >> Despite featuring the Pioneer Athletic Conference receptions leader in Ahmid Spivey, Phoenixville’s offense kept things almost entirely on the ground against Pottstown on Friday. Initially trading blows throughout the first quarter, the Phantoms put up 28 unanswered points behind a sound rushing attack for a 35-7 win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papreplive.com
Bishop Shanahan defense excels in 6-3 win over Great Valley
EAST WHITELAND >> The Bishop Shanahan football team strolled into Valley Stadium on Friday night and used a superlative defensive effort to knock Great Valley from the unbeaten ranks with a 6-3 nonleague victory. The Shanahan defense limited the Patriots to just 59 yards rushing, seven first downs and 150...
papreplive.com
Three quick touchdowns help Lansdale Catholic handle Archbishop Carroll
CONSHOHOCKEN >> Lansdale Catholic scored three touchdowns in a 1:56 stretch around halftime to take complete control of its Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division matchup with Archbishop Carroll Friday night. Two touchdowns on back-to-back plays late in the second quarter and a 73-yard strike on the first play from scrimmage...
papreplive.com
Mulville, defense power Downingtown West to rout of Vikings
DOWNINGTOWN >> With consequential games on the horizon, the Downingtown West football team wanted to keep its focus and stay on task against winless West Chester East on Friday. Scoring touchdowns on seven of their first eight first-half possessions will do the trick just fine as the Whippets used a...
papreplive.com
Football: Rain can’t ground Mesaros, Garnet Valley’s rally
HAVERFORD — The remnants of Hurricane Ian didn’t hit A.G. Cornog Field until the second half of the Central League football game Friday between Garnet Valley and Haverford. By the end of the evening, Fords fans who watched their team grab AN early lead only to lose for...
papreplive.com
Episcopal Academy’s Eddie Jones is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 9-15)
The senior striker scored nine goals in the Episcopal Academy boys soccer team’s first nine games. EA boys soccer head coach David Knox said, “Eddie is such a versatile soccer player who is able to plug in to any area of the field. He is a quiet leader whose work ethic is unmatched. His size and speed coupled with his exquisite touch make him the ideal target man and the perfect old school center-forward. He is incredibly fit and can make lung-busting runs all game long. Once in or near the box he can strike a ball with terrific accuracy and power.” Jones is a three-sport athlete at EA – soccer, basketball and lacrosse, and will play lacrosse for Villanova University next year. Jones’ father, Ed Jones III, is a 1987 EA grad who played soccer for the Churchmen.
papreplive.com
McKenzie comes up huge for Springfield-Montco in win over Wissahickon
SPRINGFIELD >> What started as a drizzle turned to a steady pour as the Wissahickon Trojans were facing the most pivotal third down of their season. Wissahickon Trojan quarterback Julian Perkins dropped back and threw a deep pass looking for a big play, but instead found senior Dylan McKenzie who made a leaping interception that ultimately sealed the 21-14 victory for the Springfield Township Spartans on Friday night.
papreplive.com
White powers Hill School past Academy of the New Church
BRYN ATHYN — Kayden White rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns as The Hill School hit its winning stride, powering its way to a 30-13 victory on a rainy, windy afternoon at The Academy of the New Church. “It feels so good. Starting off 0-3 isn’t the best...
morethanthecurve.com
Second threat this week against Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. Tonight’s football game postponed
There has been a second threat against Plymouth Whitemarsh High School this week, which has led to tonight’s (September 30) football game being postponed and the campus closed. On September 28th, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported that the Whitemarsh Township Police Department was investigating a threat made via Instagram. The Colonial School...
Comments / 0