This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
New restaurant going up near Aloft hotel off K-96 to be run by a familiar local operator
Details are scarce, but it appears that Anchor owner Schane Gross will be in charge.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Louis’ Rose Hill Café
If you asked Louis Foreman what it takes to be a successful restaurant in Rose Hill, he would say something like this: blood, sweat and tears. Moving to Kansas 32 years ago from Louisiana and pivoting from musical teacher to restaurant owner, Foreman has shown up for the community for the last 25 years.
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
adastraradio.com
theactiveage.com
West High alumni help build back school’s academics, pride
Bill Reagan’s years at West High School were some of the best of his life. “All I remember are positives,” said Reagan, a member of the Pioneer class of ’64. “The teachers were great.”. So when Reagan learned that the school’s graduation rate was languishing behind...
Fire crews work 2 grass fires
CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
KSN.com
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!
My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant weekend, cold front brings big changes next week
Today felt more like late summer and not so much like fall. Temperatures will retreat into the 50s overnight. It will be a crispy evening perfect for sleeping with the windows open. A random shower or two is possible for northwest Kansas late tonight. Rain chances will stay along the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers west, rest dry and comfy until next front
You cannot ask for a better end to the weekend! Temperatures are still above average for this time of year. Overnight lows into Monday morning will offer up more upper 40s to the middle 50s. You might want to grab a jacket for an early morning run or walk. A...
KWCH.com
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday night update: An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. Neighbors and family members are now trying to piece together the tragedy. “It’s a total loss,” said Isaiah Taylor, whose first and...
KWCH.com
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SUNDAY UPDATE: The Wichita Police department has confirmed the person found in Swanson park died by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Friday Football Fever: Week 5 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening.
🏈 Hutch High FB: Salthhawks roll Salina South
SALINA, South—The Hutchinson Salthawks overcame the possible "trap game" tag that the matchup with Salina South had on it in a big way Friday night. Hutch was slow out of the gate with only one touchdown in the first quarter, but made up for it in quarter number two in a big way.
theactiveage.com
What Sedgwick County Commission candidates say on senior-related issues
Three of five Sedgwick County Commission districts are being contested in this fall’s election. The Active Age asked each candidate to answer the following questions in 100 words or less:. 1. Do you think the county’s current spending on senior-related services is adequate, and if not, what do you...
