This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Louis’ Rose Hill Café

If you asked Louis Foreman what it takes to be a successful restaurant in Rose Hill, he would say something like this: blood, sweat and tears. Moving to Kansas 32 years ago from Louisiana and pivoting from musical teacher to restaurant owner, Foreman has shown up for the community for the last 25 years.
Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
West High alumni help build back school’s academics, pride

Bill Reagan’s years at West High School were some of the best of his life. “All I remember are positives,” said Reagan, a member of the Pioneer class of ’64. “The teachers were great.”. So when Reagan learned that the school’s graduation rate was languishing behind...
Fire crews work 2 grass fires

CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
Family mourns the loss of loved one after house fire in Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday night update: An Andover family mourns the death of a loved one after a house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. Neighbors and family members are now trying to piece together the tragedy. “It’s a total loss,” said Isaiah Taylor, whose first and...
WPD: Body found in Swanson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SUNDAY UPDATE: The Wichita Police department has confirmed the person found in Swanson park died by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirms a body was found in Swanson...
🏈 Hutch High FB: Salthhawks roll Salina South

SALINA, South—The Hutchinson Salthawks overcame the possible "trap game" tag that the matchup with Salina South had on it in a big way Friday night. Hutch was slow out of the gate with only one touchdown in the first quarter, but made up for it in quarter number two in a big way.
