Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
KEYT
Lawyer: Trump ‘eager’ for deposition in rape accuser case
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump says her client is “ready and eager” to sit for a deposition in the defamation case of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, but she’s nevertheless asking that it be postponed. Attorney Alina Habba wrote to a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to ask that the Oct. 19 deposition of Trump in the case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll be postponed because an appeals court still must decide if he will remain a defendant. The Justice Department says the United States should be the defendant because Trump’s comments occurred while he was president.
Trump launches into bizarre rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports
Donald Trump has launched into a rant about the US’s airports, calling them a “dirty, crowded mess”.Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, Mr Trump lashed out at the country’s aviation hubs.He complained that air ticket prices are “through the roof” and declared that US airports “don’t know what the hell they’re doing”.“We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded mess where you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave,” he ranted.“And they have no idea when they will as a nation, when they will...
KEYT
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to “fight” on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The meeting lasted about two hours and was secretly recorded...
KEYT
Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an analyst’s upcoming trial. Igor Danchenko is scheduled for trial next week in Alexandria on charges of lying to the FBI. Special Counsel John Durham says Danchenko was a primary source of information for the Trump dossier. The judge ruled Tuesday it would be prejudicial to delve into the most salacious accusation in the dossier _ that Trump engaged in sexual activity with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel. Trump had called the dossier fake news and evidence of a political witch hunt against him.
KEYT
Northeastern University package explosion was a hoax carried out by employee, complaint states
A Northeastern University employee who told police last month he was injured by an exploding package fabricated the story and now faces charges in the hoax, according to a criminal complaint. Jason Duhaime, who was the New Technology Manager and Director of the Immersive Media Lab at Northeastern University, has...
FBI says U.S. murders rose in 2021, but data is incomplete
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The number of murders reported in the United States rose last year, the FBI said on Wednesday, but it warned that a change in its data collection methods meant that its tally excluded the nation's two largest cities, New York and Los Angeles.
KEYT
Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site
DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has announced an expansion of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historical Site about 170 miles southeast of Denver. The move marked the latest step taken by Haaland to bring action to issues important to Native Americans in her role as Interior Secretary. The site is where U.S. Cavalry ambushed hundreds of Native Americans in 1864. More than 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho died. Congress condemned the unprovoked attack.
KEYT
Liberia arrests 2 after $100 million of cocaine is seized
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian authorities have arrested two foreign nationals after $100 million of cocaine was seized over the weekend in the West African country. Authorities went to a cold storage facility near the capital’s seaport after receiving a tip from U.S. authorities. There they found 520 kilograms (1,146 pounds) of cocaine that was concealed in a huge consignment of frozen poultry products. The value of the drugs is one-fifth of most of Liberia’s post-war annual budgets since the country returned to normalcy in 2003. Authorities have arrested two suspects from Guinea-Bissau and Lebanon, and are still searching for a Brazilian national and a Portuguese citizen who are on the run.
KEYT
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
KEYT
Ex-judge opens COVID inquiry into UK handling of pandemic
LONDON (AP) — A retired judge has opened a public inquiry into how Britain handled the coronavirus pandemic. Former Court of Appeal judge Heather Hallett said Tuesday that bereaved families and those who suffered would be at the heart of the proceedings. The inquiry would investigate the U.K.’s preparedness for a pandemic, how the government responded, and whether the “level of loss was inevitable or whether things could have been done better.” Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hold an inquiry on his government’s handling of the pandemic after pressure from bereaved families. COVID-19 has left more than 204,000 people in Britain dead — one of the worst death tolls in the world. The probe will have the power to question witnesses under oath.
KEYT
Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads. In a lawsuit filed in a local court, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria sought a $70 million penalty against Meta for publishing unvetted digital ads and for loss of government revenue. A Meta spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on ongoing legal claims. Nigerian advertising laws require the regulator to approve ads based on certain criteria with the involvement of an advertising practitioner in Africa’s largest economy. The court case comes about a year after the Nigerian government began moves to get social media networks to run local offices in the country.
KEYT
Israeli raid in the West Bank sparks clashes, killing one
DEIR AL-HATAB, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli army fire as troops raided a village in the occupied West Bank. The ministry says the 21-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head in Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus. Local media reported that an armored convoy surrounded the home of Salman Omran, who posted an unverified video online calling for support as armed Palestinians fired at the soldiers. It was unclear why he was wanted by Israeli forces. The army said it would comment on the incident after the Yom Kippur holiday.
