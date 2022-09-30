LONDON (AP) — A retired judge has opened a public inquiry into how Britain handled the coronavirus pandemic. Former Court of Appeal judge Heather Hallett said Tuesday that bereaved families and those who suffered would be at the heart of the proceedings. The inquiry would investigate the U.K.’s preparedness for a pandemic, how the government responded, and whether the “level of loss was inevitable or whether things could have been done better.” Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hold an inquiry on his government’s handling of the pandemic after pressure from bereaved families. COVID-19 has left more than 204,000 people in Britain dead — one of the worst death tolls in the world. The probe will have the power to question witnesses under oath.

