Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
1 arrested for shooting, killing man near Modesto airport last week
One person was arrested for shooting and killing a man near a Northern California airport last week, authorities said. The shooting happened on Sept. 29 around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive, which is near the Modesto City-County Airport, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County sheriff's vehicle hit by pellet rifle, search for other victims
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was arrested after shooting a high-powered pellet rifle at a San Joaquin County sheriff's vehicle and damaging the windshield Saturday night and authorities believe there may be more victims. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 2, 2022. The shots were fired in the...
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
KCRA.com
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Stanislaus County, sheriff says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One man is in custody after seriously injuring an older man south of Modesto on Sunday, authorities said. The assault with a deadly weapon happened in a trailer around 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th street, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KCRA 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle shot with pellet rifle in Stockton
STOCKTON — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was shot with a pellet rifle. According to the Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 1, around 7 p.m., a Patrol Sergeant reported over the radio that the windshield of her "fully marked" patrol car was shot by gunfire on the 400 block of South Oro Avenue in East Stockton. After securing the area, deputies identified the residence of a suspect. 60-year-old Charles Pinkston surrendered peacefully to the S.W.A.T. team at roughly 9:30 p.m. Deputies later discovered that the weapon used was a high-powered pellet rifle. The Sheriff's Office believes that Pinkston possibly shot at other vehicles in the past. He was booked on multiple felony charges and is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on a bond of $500,000. They ask that anyone whose property was damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington and Horner call the office at 209-468-4400.
KCRA.com
2 more victims in Stockton serial killings identified by medical examiner’s office
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more people were identified as victims in thestring of recent serial killings in Stockton on Monday morning by the San Joaquin County medical examiner’s office. Families had previously identified the other three victims to KCRA 3. The man who was killed Aug. 30 was...
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
KCRA.com
Family of victim in Stockton serial killings calls for justice
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 43-year-old Salvador Debudey, Jr. is looking for answers after he was shot and killed in August in what Stockton police are calling astring of homicides believed to be interconnected. The Stockton native leaves behind a wife and a 14-year-old daughter. Stockton police said...
Series of killings in Stockton keep neighborhood on edge
STOCKTON, Calif. — There is growing concern across the city of Stockton after a series of killings could possibly be linked to a single person. Stockton Police Department has described a disturbing pattern of killings happening in a few mile radius in central Stockton. All of the victims were men and were gunned down while walking alone in dimly lit areas with no cameras.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County
Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Stockton police chief says ‘stop the killing’ as they investigate serial homicides; person of interest sought
STOCKTON, Calif. — A person of interest is sought in connection with five recent killings that Stockton's police Chief Stanley McFadden said appear to be connected. However, police have not been able to determine whether the deaths are the work of one person or multiple people. “By definition, you...
KCRA.com
What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
KCRA.com
Arson arrest made after iconic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton destroyed by fire; second suspect sought
ISLETON, Calif. — One person was arrested and charged with arson after a popular Delta riverboat restaurant was destroyed this summer in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now investigators are searching for a second suspect. Wyatt Tripp was arrested and booked into jail in July, according to jail records. He...
KCRA.com
Family of Stockton serial killings victim hopeful investigation will lead to arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Visiting the Stockton neighborhood where his brother was shot and killed less than a week ago, Jerry Lopez remembers his big brother, Lorenzo. “He was there for me. He was watching out for me. I wish I could’ve watched out for him,” Lopez said.
2 men shot in Stockton overnight
STOCKTON — Two men in their 20s were shot in Stockton overnight in two separate incidents. They both received non life-threatening injuries.In the first, a 24 year old was in the 400 Block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect who fired gunshots toward the victim before fleeing in a sedan, according to Stockton Police.One round grazed the man, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. About an hour and a half later, a 21 year old was in the area of Mariposa Road and East Eighth Street when police say someone in a vehicle shot multiple rounds toward him, striking the victim. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
KCRA.com
Stockton residents react to police warnings following recent unsolved homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are encouraging people to be careful when going out at night as they've noticed most of the city's unsolved homicides have a pattern. Now, neighbors are reacting to the warning. While there is no evidence of a serial killer, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden...
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
Family members of Stockton homicide victims speak out
STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton that took place Jul. 8 and Sep. 27 are connected, authorities say.The announcement made Friday afternoon by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that details of the killings fit the description of a serial killer. "Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video, canvassed the area," said McFadden. In one image, the person of interest is covered head-to-toe in black. But who is this figure? Police aren't sure."We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun...
Comments / 0