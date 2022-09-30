ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

GEM partners with Miami mayor to send supplies to Ian-ravaged Fort Myers

MIAMI (WSVN) - An organization in Doral is helping the residents of Fort Myers get on the road to relief. Global Empowerment Mission responds to natural disasters around the world. On Saturday, they partnered with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to send supplies to areas devastated by Hurricane Ian.
WSVN-TV

NB Turnpike closed at Hollywood Blvd. until Monday for overpass repairs

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading northbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County should be prepared to encounter slowdowns on Sunday. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Hollywood Boulevard until Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be directing traffic off at Hollywood Boulevard. Drivers...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Prosecutors set to continue rebuttal in Parkland shooter penalty trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The penalty trial continues for Nikolas Cruz after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. Prosecutors will continue their rebuttal case, Monday. More witnesses are expected to be called on the stand. Last Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from a psychologist who spoke about records he reviewed...
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

