Pac Biz Times Reports: Balance of Power on the ballot for SLO County Supervisors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports on the important race for the District 2 seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Bruce Gibson is backed by the Democratic party and his opponent Bruce Jones is supported by the Republican party. The five-member board is already set to have two conservative members and two progressive members, making District 2 a closely watched race.

Brooke Holland spoke live with Scott and Beth on NewsChannel 3-12 at 4 p.m. Thursday about her reporting on the race.

