ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Pagedale man charged in 2020 St. Louis City murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Pagedale has been charged in relation to a 2020 murder in St. Louis City. Reuben Smith, 33, is accused of killing Darrell McClendon, 23, in the 1400 block of Temple on the afternoon of September 7, 2020. McClendon died at a hospital after being found shot multiple times on a front lawn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended to...
FERGUSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Man arrested for last month’s Carr Square murder

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in late September that left one victim dead and another injured. According to reports, officers arrested 32-year-old Robert Marshall of the 1800 block of O’Fallon Street. Marshall had an arrest warrant issued for him after a shooting that took place on September 26 around 4:16 p.m. Multiple shooting calls were reported to the police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Guns#Police#Violent Crime#Louis
KMOV

Teen dies after shooting Friday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded in a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Walton, which is in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Police say a man was shot in the face; police found him lying on the ground, not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Arlington just before 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the side and ankle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Charles Edwards, Jr. of North City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away

Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

Man shot and killd in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot and killed in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis Friday morning. His body was found at Temple Place at about 1:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy