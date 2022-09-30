Read full article on original website
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
Ferguson Man Posing as Student Accused of Assault at Normandy High
Antonio Batts is charged with trespassing and assault
KMOV
Pagedale man charged in 2020 St. Louis City murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Pagedale has been charged in relation to a 2020 murder in St. Louis City. Reuben Smith, 33, is accused of killing Darrell McClendon, 23, in the 1400 block of Temple on the afternoon of September 7, 2020. McClendon died at a hospital after being found shot multiple times on a front lawn.
KMOV
Police: Man poses as Normandy high schooler, assaults girl inside bathroom
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 18-year-old Ferguson man reportedly assaulted a student after allegedly trespassing onto the Normandy High School grounds in late September. A warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Antonio Batts, of Ferguson for trespassing and assault charges. On Sept. 22, police said Batts pretended to...
Man arrested for last month’s Carr Square murder
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in late September that left one victim dead and another injured. According to reports, officers arrested 32-year-old Robert Marshall of the 1800 block of O’Fallon Street. Marshall had an arrest warrant issued for him after a shooting that took place on September 26 around 4:16 p.m. Multiple shooting calls were reported to the police.
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis
Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Mother says school lied about body slamming incident before video surfaced on social media
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) - The mother of a high school student who was slammed by a security guard told News 4 that school officials led her to believe the incident wasn’t as bad as it appeared in a social media video. Devea Wyatt’s son was captured on cell phone...
Drugs, guns, and $54,000 in cash found during Missouri traffic stop
STE. GENEVIEVE Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday about a traffic violation that turned into a drug bust. The post said that one of their Deputies was on patrol and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy’s...
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting Saturday night on Walton Avenue
ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Saturday night. St. Louis Metro police were called to the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of Walton Avenue in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. One...
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
KMOV
Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded in a shooting that happened in west St. Louis Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Walton, which is in the Fountain Park neighborhood. Police say a man was shot in the face; police found him lying on the ground, not conscious or breathing.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting
ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
ATF Offers $10K Reward for Kia Boyz Targeting Gun Stores
6 stolen cars have been used to smash into gun stores in as many weeks, agency says
Jeep service receipt leads police to St. Louis murder suspect
A Jeep service receipt helped authorities track down a recent St. Louis murder suspect.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in North City Sunday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in North City Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Arlington just before 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the side and ankle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Charles Edwards, Jr. of North City.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away
Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
Man shot and killd in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot and killed in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis Friday morning. His body was found at Temple Place at about 1:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing. […]
