Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

Several East Dallas chefs are baking for the Piehole Project fundraiser

Several East Dallas chefs are participating in the Piehole Project fundraiser this year. Piehole Project raises money for the Chefs of Tomorrow Culinary and Hospitality Scholarship program, which supports students pursuing education in a food-related industry, such as culinary arts, baking and pastry or hospitality and restaurant management. Chefs representing...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Here’s your Northeast Dallas Police morning update

The Dallas Police Northeast Division is back with its fifth installment of Morning Wakeup livestream. Senior Corporal Amber Oliver and Officer Gabriel Ortiz hosted the broadcast and provided updates on the Asian Safety and Health Fair this past Saturday, what to look out for with property crimes and the Police Explorers program for young adults.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Meet the Automotive Association of Oak Cliff, get to know West Oak Cliff Area Plan

Ya know who is paying attention to the West Oak Cliff Area Plan? Auto mechanics. The land-use plan that covers a 5-mile chunk of Oak Cliff initially called for prohibiting new automotive-related businesses from opening on Clarendon Drive. That language activated mechanic-shop owners on Clarendon, who formed the Automotive Association of Oak Cliff.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

ICYMI: Why 97.1 ‘The Eagle’ is playing a five-song loop all day

Right now I am listening to The Waiting by Tom Petty while tuned in to 97.1. KEGL I know what the next song will be — Rick James’ Superfreak, followed by Missy Elliot’s Get Your Freak On and Whodini’s Freaks Come Out At Night, and Chic’s Le Freak. This has apparently been going on since Friday night.
DALLAS, TX

