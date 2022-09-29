Read full article on original website
Related
advocatemag.com
Several East Dallas chefs are baking for the Piehole Project fundraiser
Several East Dallas chefs are participating in the Piehole Project fundraiser this year. Piehole Project raises money for the Chefs of Tomorrow Culinary and Hospitality Scholarship program, which supports students pursuing education in a food-related industry, such as culinary arts, baking and pastry or hospitality and restaurant management. Chefs representing...
advocatemag.com
Here’s your Northeast Dallas Police morning update
The Dallas Police Northeast Division is back with its fifth installment of Morning Wakeup livestream. Senior Corporal Amber Oliver and Officer Gabriel Ortiz hosted the broadcast and provided updates on the Asian Safety and Health Fair this past Saturday, what to look out for with property crimes and the Police Explorers program for young adults.
advocatemag.com
Meet the Automotive Association of Oak Cliff, get to know West Oak Cliff Area Plan
Ya know who is paying attention to the West Oak Cliff Area Plan? Auto mechanics. The land-use plan that covers a 5-mile chunk of Oak Cliff initially called for prohibiting new automotive-related businesses from opening on Clarendon Drive. That language activated mechanic-shop owners on Clarendon, who formed the Automotive Association of Oak Cliff.
advocatemag.com
When Lincoln High students and Juanita Craft picketed the State Fair’s ‘Negro Appreciation Day’
Seeing all my friends’ posts from the State Fair over the weekend reminded me of what I think about every year as those Big Tex, cotton candy, corny dog pics hit my feeds — the fair’s racist history. Yes, I am fun at parties. But really, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
ICYMI: Why 97.1 ‘The Eagle’ is playing a five-song loop all day
Right now I am listening to The Waiting by Tom Petty while tuned in to 97.1. KEGL I know what the next song will be — Rick James’ Superfreak, followed by Missy Elliot’s Get Your Freak On and Whodini’s Freaks Come Out At Night, and Chic’s Le Freak. This has apparently been going on since Friday night.
advocatemag.com
$10.5 M for ‘homeowner stabilization’ part of deck park tax-district expansion
A financing tool known for giving property-tax breaks to developers, as well as paying for expensive infrastructure like streets and sewers, could be used to thwart displacement near the Southern Gateway Deck Park. City Council is expected to consider a 244-acre expansion to the Oak Cliff Gateway TIF district this...
Comments / 0