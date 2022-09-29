Right now I am listening to The Waiting by Tom Petty while tuned in to 97.1. KEGL I know what the next song will be — Rick James’ Superfreak, followed by Missy Elliot’s Get Your Freak On and Whodini’s Freaks Come Out At Night, and Chic’s Le Freak. This has apparently been going on since Friday night.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO