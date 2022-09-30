ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

1 killed, 2 hospitalized after motorcycle club shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed, and two others were hospitalized after a shooting at a motorcycle club early Saturday morning in central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received multiple calls about three gunshot victims around 2:45 a.m. at the 2000 block of West McKinley Avenue. When...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near homes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A helicopter crashed near homes Saturday morning in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 9:54 a.m. for reports of a helicopter crash at a home on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found a helicopter crashed in between...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Rodney Wayne Wilson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Rodney Wayne Wilson. Rodney Wayne Wilson is wanted by Law Enforcement for Assault with a deadly weapon. 57-year-old Wilson is 5' 10" tall, 187 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Rodney...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Wild week 7 in high school football

Week seven in Valley high school football featured a matchup of unbeaten rivals with Clovis North taking on Buchanan. Clovis East also put it's unbeaten record on the line against rival Clovis North. Meanwhile, Edison put on a show in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Accused DUI driver using fentanyl causes head-on crash, several sent to hospital

MERCED, Calif. — A woman sent several people to the hospital after police say she caused a fiery crash as she was under the influence of fentanyl in Merced. Police were called to the 300 block of S. Parsons Ave. Friday morning. When they arrived, two vehicles were badly damaged as 24-year-old Patricia Garrett driving a Chevy truck crashed head-on into a Dodge Charger.
MERCED, CA

