Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in ClovisMark-John CliffordClovis, CA
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.Mark-John CliffordClovis, CA
Related
KMPH.com
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
KMPH.com
New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
KMPH.com
Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
KMPH.com
Fresno City Council votes to donate train at Roeding Park to Kingsburg
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno City Council has voted 4-3 to donate the train at Roeding Park to the City of Kingsburg. The engine was donated to Fresno in 1956 and sits behind a chained fence at the park. According to city staff, the problem has been protecting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
KMPH.com
Thieves caught on camera using makeshift ramming device to break into Clovis business
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — About 6 suspects are wanted after being caught on camera using a homemade ramming device to break into a Clovis business. Surveillance cameras at R G Equipment of Fresno Inc. located in Clovis captured the burglary that happened back in August. The crew can be...
KMPH.com
Family of missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes, hosts prayer run to increase reward
SELMA, Calif. — On Saturday, family along with friends and local community members hosted a prayer run in downtown Fresno to help increase the monetary reward as well as search efforts to bring missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes home safe. I pray that she comes home today," said Joey...
KMPH.com
Annual Koi show returns to Fresno after a two-year hiatus featuring stunning Koi fish
FRESNO, Calif. — Vendors from across the valley, state, and nation gathered for the 42nd annual Fresno Koi Show hosted on Sunday by the Central California Koi Society at the Shinzen Friendship Garden in Woodward Park. This Koi show is one of the longest standing shows in California and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after motorcycle club shooting in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed, and two others were hospitalized after a shooting at a motorcycle club early Saturday morning in central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received multiple calls about three gunshot victims around 2:45 a.m. at the 2000 block of West McKinley Avenue. When...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near homes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A helicopter crashed near homes Saturday morning in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 9:54 a.m. for reports of a helicopter crash at a home on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found a helicopter crashed in between...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Rodney Wayne Wilson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Rodney Wayne Wilson. Rodney Wayne Wilson is wanted by Law Enforcement for Assault with a deadly weapon. 57-year-old Wilson is 5' 10" tall, 187 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Rodney...
KMPH.com
Wild week 7 in high school football
Week seven in Valley high school football featured a matchup of unbeaten rivals with Clovis North taking on Buchanan. Clovis East also put it's unbeaten record on the line against rival Clovis North. Meanwhile, Edison put on a show in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrest a 70-year-old man on homicide charges in Parlier
PARLIER, Calif. — Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested 70-year-old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier on Saturday on homicide charges. Martinez was booked into the Fresno County Jail where his bail is at $1 million. Before 8:00 o'clock Saturday morning, officers with the Parlier Police Department responded...
KMPH.com
Accused DUI driver using fentanyl causes head-on crash, several sent to hospital
MERCED, Calif. — A woman sent several people to the hospital after police say she caused a fiery crash as she was under the influence of fentanyl in Merced. Police were called to the 300 block of S. Parsons Ave. Friday morning. When they arrived, two vehicles were badly damaged as 24-year-old Patricia Garrett driving a Chevy truck crashed head-on into a Dodge Charger.
Comments / 0