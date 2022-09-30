USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium sellout streak snapped with hurricane-moved game

South Carolina’s four-game sellout streak is over.

The official announced attendance for Thursday’s game was 61,551. No section of Williams-Brice Stadium appeared to be full, with the exception of the student section. Friday classes were canceled for USC students. The upper deck was largely bare.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but moved up in anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the state.

Fans trickled in much later than they did in previous weeks. With the combination of the weather and the timing of the game, the turnout was atypical of the team’s other games this season.

The team sold out its previous four home games , dating back to last season’s finale against Clemson.

USC is currently 2-1 at home, and it plays its next home game on Oct. 22 against Texas A&M.

South Carolina football 2022 attendance

Williams-Brice Stadium capacity is 77,559