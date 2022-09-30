Read full article on original website
Man held at gunpoint, taken to ATM in Akron
Akron Police are investigating after a man says two suspects forced their way into his vehicle, drove to a nearby ATM, ordered him to withdraw cash, and then took off in his car.
Seven Hills Councilman John Kulju charged with drunken driving
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Councilman-at-Large John Kulju was arrested earlier this summer for drunken driving. Police were dispatched to a McCreary Road address Aug. 23 regarding a vehicle that had struck multiple mailboxes. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said his wife had just checked the mail and...
Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
Cleveland man facing charges after 125 mph chase
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
Community is key at Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community engagement was the central theme of the Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication ceremony, held Saturday (Oct. 1) in the station’s new outdoor courtyard. A large, appreciative crowd listened as Mayor Matt Castelli, Police Chief Ed Tomba and other dignitaries expressed their gratitude to all...
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
cleveland19.com
Summit County Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford in a drive-by shooting in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black was indicted on the charge of murder. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Black on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.
Arrest made after man found shot to death in street
CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
Cleveland says cross-agency sweep nets 50 violent fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A monthlong joint investigation by city, state and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the apprehension of 50 fugitives accused of violent crimes, city officials announced during a press conference Monday. The arrests were the culmination of “Operation Clean Sweep,” which focused on suspects in Cleveland...
An alert bus driver prompted local school lockdown
A police presence has taken shape at Garfield Middle School.
cleveland19.com
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
Shot fired inside Summit Mall after reported assault: Police
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) — Fairlawn police are investigating after a shot was fired inside the Summit Mall Sunday afternoon. A male and female reportedly told police they were assaulted around 2:30 p.m. “The male, who is a licensed CCW permit holder, stated he was approached from behind by two males who instigated a fight,” the […]
Man found dead in apartment stairway
A 62-year-old was found dead Sunday night, and Cleveland Police are now investigating the scene as the city's latest homicide.
Strongsville updates law on when citizens must identify themselves to police & repeals law prohibiting profanity
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents and citizens don’t have to identify themselves to Strongsville police unless an officer “reasonably suspects” they are committing, have committed, are about to commit or have witnessed a crime. City Council approved this and other amendments to municipal code in September. The changes...
Garfield Heights students dismissed after bullet found on bus, magazine in trash
Garfield Heights Middle School students were dismissed Monday after the school was placed on lockdown when a bullet was found on a school bus, then a loaded magazine was found in a trash can.
Motorists -- and cops -- much chagrined by repaving projects: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Motorists were advised, warned and in some cases cited through the latter part of September for infractions that included driving the wrong way and on closed roads along the Chagrin Boulevard resurfacing project, now fully underway and scheduled to run into November. Dispatchers also fielded complaints from drivers about what...
cleveland19.com
‘Operation Clean Sweep:’ Investigators arrest 50 people wanted for violent crimes in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and ATF agents shared the outcomes of “Operation Clean Sweep” Monday afternoon. Investigators arrested 50 people in a month-long sting operation that focused on violent offenders with active warrants. “I need the residents of this city to know...
2 robberies reported within minutes: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. Officers at 2:23 a.m. on Sept. 17 responded to a report of a man being robbed at gunpoint on Detroit Avenue near Nicholson Avenue. Two men in a silver vehicle took the victim’s wallet and other items, according to a police event report.
