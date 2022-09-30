ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 2

Related
Cleveland.com

Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Berea, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Drug Overdose#Marijuana#Hyundai
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made after man found shot to death in street

CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland says cross-agency sweep nets 50 violent fugitives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A monthlong joint investigation by city, state and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the apprehension of 50 fugitives accused of violent crimes, city officials announced during a press conference Monday. The arrests were the culmination of “Operation Clean Sweep,” which focused on suspects in Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Starbucks
cleveland19.com

Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy