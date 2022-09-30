CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO