Albuquerque, NM

Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation ranked among best places to work

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Modern Healthcare has announced rankings for healthcare organizations recognized as Best Places to Work in Healthcare, with Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital ranked #65 among the top in the country for the third year. “We are very proud to have been named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Books set in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Welcome to the jungle

The University of New Mexico is partnering with the co-creator of Meow Wolf to design the next high-tech phase of the Innovate ABQ campus in downtown Albuquerque. UNM invited Vince Kadlubek and his consulting firm, Spatial Activations, were invited to design a space with the focus of attracting and supporting creative entrepreneurs interested in emerging high-tech industries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
LANL: Raised On New Mexico Ranch, Teamwork Still A Priority For LANL’s Loretta Ortega

From a young age, Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Loretta Ortega picked up the meaning of hard work, discipline and respect as she helped her father and siblings on their ranch with everything from feeding animals and tractor work to helping with equipment maintenance. Her father never differentiated between the boys or girls in her family. In his eyes, they were all capable of doing everything on the ranch.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Albuquerque to hold “Community Conversation” on fentanyl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret that Albuquerque and communities across New Mexico are increasingly dealing with the harmful affects and crime problems surrounding a rise in fentanyl use. Community leaders are now ramping up the fight against the drug by inviting the public to a major educational summit. Bernalillo County is partnering with the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change.   The People’s Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Telephone Pioneer Museum of New Mexico

The Telephone Pioneer Museum of New Mexico is an entirely volunteer-run operation with a huge amount of history and equipment from the very early days of the telephone. The museum is housed in an actual telephone building in downtown Albuquerque. Visitors old enough to remember rotary dial phones will be amazed at the variety on display inside.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Defender Department and District Attorney Association say there are plenty of problems to address when it comes to New Mexico’s criminal justice system. Thursday the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee met at the Roundhouse for an update.  Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys to represent […]
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought

Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
LAS CRUCES, NM
What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

