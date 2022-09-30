Read full article on original website
A New Mexico Referendum Could Be A Model For Improving Early Education
After Washington fumbled the care agenda, the states can pick up the slack.
Albuquerque schools accepting donations for ‘Socktober’ event
The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) will be holding a sock drive this October to help those in need.
Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation ranked among best places to work
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Modern Healthcare has announced rankings for healthcare organizations recognized as Best Places to Work in Healthcare, with Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital ranked #65 among the top in the country for the third year. “We are very proud to have been named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places...
Books set in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
Welcome to the jungle
The University of New Mexico is partnering with the co-creator of Meow Wolf to design the next high-tech phase of the Innovate ABQ campus in downtown Albuquerque. UNM invited Vince Kadlubek and his consulting firm, Spatial Activations, were invited to design a space with the focus of attracting and supporting creative entrepreneurs interested in emerging high-tech industries.
LANL: Raised On New Mexico Ranch, Teamwork Still A Priority For LANL’s Loretta Ortega
From a young age, Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Loretta Ortega picked up the meaning of hard work, discipline and respect as she helped her father and siblings on their ranch with everything from feeding animals and tractor work to helping with equipment maintenance. Her father never differentiated between the boys or girls in her family. In his eyes, they were all capable of doing everything on the ranch.
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti took priority over NBC’s Friday night primetime TV content to pitch New Mexicans on why one...
National campaign highlighting Route 66 small businesses stops in Albuquerque
"We love Route 66 here. All the neon we have up; it's big part of our culture here."
New immersive experience lets eventgoers interact with the legendary artist’s works
The biggest room at Electric Playhouse has images from Georgia O’Keeffe’s flower paintings. The floor reacts when visitors walk over it. (Courtesy of The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum) Georgia O’Keeffe found inspiration in New Mexico. The landscapes spoke to her and she told a story through the...
Albuquerque to hold “Community Conversation” on fentanyl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret that Albuquerque and communities across New Mexico are increasingly dealing with the harmful affects and crime problems surrounding a rise in fentanyl use. Community leaders are now ramping up the fight against the drug by inviting the public to a major educational summit. Bernalillo County is partnering with the […]
2 companies helping New Mexicans with simple-cannabis convictions
Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.
Stolen $160M painting found in New Mexico returned to Arizona museum
A painting that was stolen from it's frame nearly 40 years ago is finally getting returned back to the very same wall it was stolen from.
Local group urges state lawmakers to end Albuquerque rent control prohibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors will be discussing rent control during Monday night’s meeting. This is after dozens of Albuquerque residents have gone in front of the council, week after week, demanding change. The People’s Housing Project, a grassroots organization, said rent control legislation is necessary to prevent more people from becoming homeless. They […]
Telephone Pioneer Museum of New Mexico
The Telephone Pioneer Museum of New Mexico is an entirely volunteer-run operation with a huge amount of history and equipment from the very early days of the telephone. The museum is housed in an actual telephone building in downtown Albuquerque. Visitors old enough to remember rotary dial phones will be amazed at the variety on display inside.
Stefani Montiel to be inducted into New Mexico Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Three-time GRAMMY-nominated singer Stefani Montiel will be inducted into the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame this November, as the organization announced the Class of 2022 inductees during a fundraising dinner and ceremony in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on September 16. Montiel, who is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, shared...
Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Defender Department and District Attorney Association say there are plenty of problems to address when it comes to New Mexico’s criminal justice system. Thursday the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee met at the Roundhouse for an update. Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys to represent […]
NMFOG: Release Of Rio Rancho Public Records – Unnecessary Legal Fight
The release of public records by the city of Rio Rancho Wednesday concerning the death of a two-year-old in December in Rio Rancho ended a legal fight “that didn’t need to happen,” said Kathi Bearden, president of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. The Santa Fe...
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
