Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

EXPLAINER: How will you be affected by Tenn. Amendment 1 vote?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans will have the opportunity to vote on a new amendment to the Tennessee Constitution that, if passed, would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership for employees as a condition for employment. Since 1947, Tennessee has had a right-to-work law. States...
actionnews5.com

A closer look at Amendment 1 or ‘Right to Work’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are nearly one month away from heading back to the polls for the November 4 mid-terms. Tennesseans will have to vote on four different amendments. If Amendment 1 is passed, the long-time Tennessee law would be added to the state constitution. “It’s appalling to me...
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
Nashville, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Commentary: For the Women of Tennessee - Choice is on the Ballot

For the Women of Tennessee – Choice is on the Ballot. The war on women’s reproductive rights continues. No longer limited solely to surgical abortion Republican extremists are now targeting out-of-state travel for abortion procedures, access to abortive drugs and birth control. Emboldened by their successful criminalization of abortion in half the states, they have now set their sights on making the loss of reproductive autonomy the law of the land. In the aftermath resulting from the reversal of Roe v. Wade, November’s election will be critical to the lives, health, and well-being of women across America, most particularly those in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv

Homicide Rate Dropping

Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Updated: 5 hours ago. Jacksboro, Tennessee does not currently have a police department,...
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant towards Planned Parenthood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Metro Council members plan to vote on a proposal that could help fund women getting an out-of-state abortion. Some council members have been proposing for a $500,000 grant to be approved. People anticipating the vote said they’re hoping the proposal will be approved while others have said using government funds may not be the answer.
wvlt.tv

Jacksboro loses police department

Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Tennessee’s wide receiver Cedric Tillman questionable, Vols DB Warren Burrell out. Updated:...
wpln.org

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
crossvillenews1st.com

LAWMAKERS TALK ABOUT FUTURE OF CANNABIS IN TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cannabis seems to always be in the conversation here in Tennessee. “It’s not the demon drug that people have made it out to be,” Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville) said. In stark contrast to News 2 Chris O’Brien’s story Thursday, most Democrat lawmakers in...
Vanderbilt Hustler

Gov. Lee declares Sept. 30 a day of prayer, fasting for Tennessee

CORRECTION: A previous version of this piece incorrectly stated that Shane Mumma supported the declaration. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a proclamation on Sept. 23 declaring Sept. 30, 2022, a voluntary Day of Prayer, Humility and Fasting for the state. The proclamation cites recent “transgressions” that warrant “seek[ing] God’s guidance”...
newstalk987.com

Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
