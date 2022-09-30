Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Shultz, Kristy Dawn
Kristy Dawn Shultz, 42, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Louise McPherson. Survivors include her father, Robert Edward McPherson; children, Harley Huffman and Paul Huffman; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Todd Belcher; and many other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Carey, Patricia Long
Patricia Catherine Long Carey, age 86, of Christiansburg died, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:20 PM. Her Husband Nelson George Carey, Daughter Cheryl Nannette Carey and Grandson Carl Ryan Linkous were at her bedside at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Salem. She was born in Long Island, NY on August 27, 1936, to the late John Walter and Barbara Franklin Long.
NRVNews
ABWA October Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our October monthly lunch meeting. Our speaker, Dr. Barbara Johnson, will share with us on the topic of women’s health. Theda Blackwood of Theorem is the speaker sponsor for this event. American Business Women’s Association October Luncheon Meeting. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 11:30 – 1:00...
NRVNews
Taylor, Ellis Frances
Ellis Frances Taylor, 84, of Blacksburg passed away September 30 at his home. Ellis was a great loving man and would do anything for anyone. He always loved to go fishing, traveling and staying on the go. Ellis enjoyed going to church at New Hope Baptist Church. He loved his grandchildren and all their children.
NRVNews
Cox, David Brian
David Brian Cox, 52 of Pearisburg, VA, formerly of Ivor, VA., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. David was born on February 7, 1970, in Fall River, MA, and was a son of the late Howard Morris Cox and Joan Lillian Green Cox. David was a 1988 graduate of Princeton...
NRVNews
Camper, Elizabeth Price
Elizabeth Price Camper, age 91 of Pulaski passed Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home. Born August 28, 1931 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Joseph Price & Nora Estelle Nuckols Price. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Price; sisters, Myrtle Saunders, Dolly Anderson, Ida Condrey and Barbara Ruble.
WSLS
House deemed total loss after fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A house in Roanoke County has been deemed a total loss after a fire Monday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say the fire happened at 8:36 a.m. in the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. A family of...
NRVNews
Long, Floyd Thomas
Floyd Thomas Long, Jr ,85, of Blacksburg, Virginia reunited with Phyllis, his loving wife, Friday September 30, 2022. He was born in Christiansburg , Virginia on November 25, 1936 to the late Floyd Thomas Long, Sr. and Mary Williams Long. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Underwood...
WSLS
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue warns of possible flooding areas
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Services Division advises motorists to be aware of areas in Roanoke County that are subject to possible flooding. These areas are:. Areas of Bottom Creek. Crystal Creek and Merriman. Garst Mill Road at the Roanoke City line. Green Ridge and Woodhaven. Masons...
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified around 5:00 a.m. about a report of a person who had been shot. The woman...
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
WSET
Woman shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers found an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
wfirnews.com
Shooting in Roanoke early this morning
On October 1, 2022 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
wfirnews.com
Hit and run in Franklin County
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook Sunday morning. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting a possible hit-and-run came in at around 6:50 a.m. The driver was located shortly after but was not in custody as of this afternoon, according to WDBJ-7.
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after being hit by car in Roanoke parking lot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman was killed Monday afternoon after police report she was walking in a parking lot when she was hit by a car. The incident happened at around noon Monday in the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW. Officers who responded to the 9-1-1 call found a woman with critical injuries in the parking lot of Carilion Clinic’s Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
