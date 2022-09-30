Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
Vikings 1st-Rounder Leaves Game with ‘Gruesome’ Injury
The Minnesota Vikings traveled to England for Week 4 showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but an injury stole headlines early in the game. On a special teams play, Vikings 1st-Round rookie Lewis Cine was hurt with an injury described as “gruesome” by ESPN. Minnesota drafted Cine in...
NFL World Reacts to Devastating Injury for Vikings Rookie
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower leg fracture in his team’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems his breakout in the league will likely be postponed to 2023.
Kris Boyd Criticizes Vikings Fans after Win
The Minnesota Vikings were triumphant in a topsy-turvy London game over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but cornerback Kris Boyd had some additional thoughts. Evidently peeved by fair weather fans, Boyd tweeted, “We got some ungrateful fans. I don’t be on the internet looking for shit, but we won, and some were still complaining. We got a big Dub! We 3-1 STFU. Please find another team if you not satisfied or STFU!!??”
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
‘Hitman’ Hit in the Unmentionables as London Game Ended
The Minnesota Vikings dropped the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and as the game neared an end, safety Harrison Smith was hit “downstairs.”. The Hitman was hit in his nether regions as the Saints positioned for a potentially game-tying field goal — one that was ultimately unsuccessful. And because Smith was hit in the testicles, an injury timeout was assessed, advantageously stopping the clock for New Orleans.
PurplePTSD: Kirktober, a Test from Andy Dalton, Nowhere to Be Cine
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Josh Frey announces the arrival of Kirktober — and what...
Bleacher Report’s Recommendation for Vikings ‘Player to Be Benched’
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...
Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park
Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium. The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Justin Jefferson’s Slow Start: Cause for Concern?
After a blazing Week 1 performance against the Green Bay Packers, Justin Jefferson has struggled to get open and has been shut down in back-to-back weeks. For a player who has a goal of becoming the league’s best receiver and self-prophesied that he would eclipse 2000 yards this season, producing two straight meager performances is disconcerting.
Bucs: Cameron Brate complained of shoulder pain before reporting concussion symptoms
TAMPA — Bucs tight end Cameron Brate initially complained of shoulder pain and was checked three times by team doctors before going back into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, head coach Todd Bowles said Monday. Brate, who was targeted three more times, wasn’t ruled out and placed under...
PurplePTSD: Cine’s Injury, Saved by a Kick, Special Teams
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Lewis Cine broke his leg and will be out indefinitely,...
Poor officiating affects another Saints game
Another Saints game, Another questionable call. This is really starting to sound like a broken record. In the 4th quarter of yesterday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a 3rd down stop by the Saints defense. Due to the penalty, the Vikings were given a 1st down and their drive continued. The problem is Mathieu did not put his hands in Jefferson's face, he just jammed him in the shoulder. After the game, Mathieu was asked about the call and said, “I don’t think I touched him in the face. I know I didn’t.”
PurplePTSD: A Less Fearsome Pass Rush, Saints Injuries, Primetime for Cousins?
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – With Za’Darius Smith a gametime decision, the Vikings pass rush...
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 5
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. FiveThirty Eight =...
Is Kirk Cousins Comfortable in the Kevin O’Connell Offense?
At 3-1, the Vikings find themselves atop the NFC North. Making matters even more encouraging is that the Bears are next on the schedule, so there is a great chance at getting to 4-1. Just about any Vikings fan would be happy with that record. That being said, one thing I’ve been asking myself is whether Kirk Cousins is comfortable in the Kevin O’Connell offense.
Purple Rumor Mill: Purple-on-Purple Unis, Winston Out, Benching a Starter
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 2nd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
