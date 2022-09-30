Another Saints game, Another questionable call. This is really starting to sound like a broken record. In the 4th quarter of yesterday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a 3rd down stop by the Saints defense. Due to the penalty, the Vikings were given a 1st down and their drive continued. The problem is Mathieu did not put his hands in Jefferson's face, he just jammed him in the shoulder. After the game, Mathieu was asked about the call and said, “I don’t think I touched him in the face. I know I didn’t.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO