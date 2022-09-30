ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
VikingsTerritory

Kris Boyd Criticizes Vikings Fans after Win

The Minnesota Vikings were triumphant in a topsy-turvy London game over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but cornerback Kris Boyd had some additional thoughts. Evidently peeved by fair weather fans, Boyd tweeted, “We got some ungrateful fans. I don’t be on the internet looking for shit, but we won, and some were still complaining. We got a big Dub! We 3-1 STFU. Please find another team if you not satisfied or STFU!!??”
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
VikingsTerritory

‘Hitman’ Hit in the Unmentionables as London Game Ended

The Minnesota Vikings dropped the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and as the game neared an end, safety Harrison Smith was hit “downstairs.”. The Hitman was hit in his nether regions as the Saints positioned for a potentially game-tying field goal — one that was ultimately unsuccessful. And because Smith was hit in the testicles, an injury timeout was assessed, advantageously stopping the clock for New Orleans.
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson’s Slow Start: Cause for Concern?

After a blazing Week 1 performance against the Green Bay Packers, Justin Jefferson has struggled to get open and has been shut down in back-to-back weeks. For a player who has a goal of becoming the league’s best receiver and self-prophesied that he would eclipse 2000 yards this season, producing two straight meager performances is disconcerting.
Tina Howell

Poor officiating affects another Saints game

Another Saints game, Another questionable call. This is really starting to sound like a broken record. In the 4th quarter of yesterday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a 3rd down stop by the Saints defense. Due to the penalty, the Vikings were given a 1st down and their drive continued. The problem is Mathieu did not put his hands in Jefferson's face, he just jammed him in the shoulder. After the game, Mathieu was asked about the call and said, “I don’t think I touched him in the face. I know I didn’t.”
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 5

Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. FiveThirty Eight =...
VikingsTerritory

Is Kirk Cousins Comfortable in the Kevin O’Connell Offense?

At 3-1, the Vikings find themselves atop the NFC North. Making matters even more encouraging is that the Bears are next on the schedule, so there is a great chance at getting to 4-1. Just about any Vikings fan would be happy with that record. That being said, one thing I’ve been asking myself is whether Kirk Cousins is comfortable in the Kevin O’Connell offense.
VikingsTerritory

