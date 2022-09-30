MORRIS – A woman from Morris is dead after being struck by a semi-tractor late on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office reported that 20-year-old Virginia Hayes was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Pine Bluff that had developed some car problems. The driver reportedly pulled off of the road just west of the Grundy County Line. According to authorities, the occupants exited the vehicle, and Hayes was struck by a semi-tractor that was not pulling a trailer traveling east. She was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The incident remains under investigation by Callahan’s office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Dept and Illinois State Police Reconstruction Division.

MORRIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO