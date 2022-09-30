Read full article on original website
wfcnnews.com
Crews respond to officer-involved crash in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - Crews responded to an officer-involved vehicle crash on Sunday night in Franklin County. The accident occurred at the intersection of Poplar and Lincoln Street in West Frankfort, near St. John's Catholic School. Photos showed significant damage to a police cruiser with airbags deployed, along with another vehicle...
southernillinoisnow.com
Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road
A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
fox32chicago.com
Person killed in multi-car crash on I-57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-car crash on Interstate 57 Sunday night in Cook County. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police. One person was...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd
The badly mangled vehicles involved were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage after the incident.
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
East Garfield Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring CPD unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the West Side, officials said.
UPDATE: Police ID victims in four-car crash that left 2 dead, at least 1 injured in south suburbs
A four car crash in Markham has left two people dead and another individual fighting for their life Saturday morning. Markham Deputy Police Chief Samuel Harris identified the victims as Zachary Kulak, 33 of Homewood and Carlos Mendoza, 20 of Harvey.
2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham
MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Toddler in SUV killed in drive-by shooting in Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. They say the boy was riding in an SUV with his mother and three other children around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Chicago’s southwest side when someone in the rear seat of a car opened fire, striking the boy in the head.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday night on I-55 in illinois
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police responded to a hit and run incident at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Collinsville which resulted in a woman dead. According to a press release, troopers learned the woman was getting into her broken-down car on the right shoulder of I-55 when she was struck by a semitruck.
cwbchicago.com
Woman found dead in Lakeview nightclub; death investigation launched
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive in a Lakeview nightclub early Saturday. Officers and EMS responded to Berlin, 954 West Belmont, just after the bar’s 4 a.m. closing time after a 911 caller reported that their friend was passed out in the restroom.
southernillinoisnow.com
Little Egypt Festival gets high marks from organizers; see car show results
The Little Egypt Festival and Parade are receiving high marks from organizers who gave special thanks to the weather. General Chair Jay Henke called it an awesome day, with a fantastic car show and people standing in line for the food vendors. Parade Chair Troy Cannon was pleased to break...
walls102.com
Morris woman killed after being struck by semi-tractor Friday
MORRIS – A woman from Morris is dead after being struck by a semi-tractor late on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office reported that 20-year-old Virginia Hayes was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Pine Bluff that had developed some car problems. The driver reportedly pulled off of the road just west of the Grundy County Line. According to authorities, the occupants exited the vehicle, and Hayes was struck by a semi-tractor that was not pulling a trailer traveling east. She was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The incident remains under investigation by Callahan’s office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Dept and Illinois State Police Reconstruction Division.
'I lost everything': Harvey apartment fire leaves 3 injured, including police officer, officials say
Flames shot from the roof during a south suburban apartment fire.
starvedrock.media
Morris woman killed in tragic accident late Friday
A tragic accident killed a 20-year old from Morris late Friday night. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Virginia Hayes was hit by a truck on Pine Bluff Road about midnight. The accident occurred just west of the Grundy/Will county line near Dresden cooling lake. Callahan stated the car Virginia...
Investigation underway after fire breaks out at bakery factory in Franklin Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters investigating a fire inside a baked goods factory in Franklin Park Friday morning.Chopper 2 flew over Tasty Breads International on Fullerton Avenue.Workers were rushed outside while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.They also treated it as a hazmat situation because of the chemicals inside.No word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
