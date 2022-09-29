Read full article on original website
Related
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
spectrumnews1.com
The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago
In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
thecorsaironline.com
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles
Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LA councilman O’Farrell calls for indigenous land acknowledgment policy
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is seeking to create an official land acknowledgment policy for Los Angeles, introducing a motion Friday seeking to increase visibility with native and indigenous communities. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, called for the first council and commission meetings of each...
musicfestnews.com
Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles
Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles. This was definitely not a drill, but Roger Waters’ Los Angeles stop at Crypto.com Arena was certainly one of the more brilliant concert experiences in recent memory. Originally scheduled during peak pandemic times in 2020, there’s been no shortage of world-going-to-hell material to further infuse the proceedings of Waters’ current tour, and he lets us know it. Presented “in the round” with an end-to-end stage split by a short side-to-side axis, the show (September 28, the second of two nights here) was an immersive musical, visual, political, and personal journey. Waters and his band played to, and for, everyone.
Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy
No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
davisvanguard.org
LA Metro Conditions Need to Be Fixed to Move Forward
LOS ANGELES – With new Metro projects underway and the pandemic winding down, the future looks bright for Los Angeles’s public transit system. Some predictions indicate that it could become a great alternative to driving vehicles in LA traffic and rising gas costs. However, with the poor conditions of the current public transit system, low ridership and a lack of open commerce in the stations, there is reason to believe that without these inherent problems being fixed, mistakes will be repeated and the billions of tax-payer dollars being used to fund these future projects may go to waste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Nina Hachigian, senior Garcetti aide, named to U.S. State Department post
Nina Hachigian, Los Angeles’ deputy mayor of international affairs, was named the country’s first-ever Special Representative for Subnational Diplomacy by Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday. Hachigian has served under Mayor Eric Garcetti since 2017. She previously was U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
Protesters Flood DTLA Streets Demanding Freedom For Iran And Rights For Iranian Women
The large demonstration comes weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of Iran's morality police. L.A. is home to more than one-third of Iranian immigrants to the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
Oil company is granted permission to repair ruptured underwater pipeline off Orange County coast
A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close.
pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
Understanding What California’s New ‘Jaywalking’ Bill Really Does (And Doesn’t Do)
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Family sues Alhambra mortuary for alleged cremation mistake
Rose Hills Mortuary LP is being sued by the widow and other relatives of a man who died of cancer in June and allegedly was not dressed according to Buddhist tradition as requested by the family before his cremation. Joann Chen — the widow of the late Mike Chen —...
KTLA.com
Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast
The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as a million people are expected to show up to witness the thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
Climate Change Causes So-Cal’s Pacific Surfliner to Close for Repairs
The section from Irvine to San Diego is closed indefinitely.
Comments / 0