Los Angeles, CA

The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago

In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles

Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles

Roger Waters: ‘This is Not a Drill’ in Los Angeles. This was definitely not a drill, but Roger Waters’ Los Angeles stop at Crypto.com Arena was certainly one of the more brilliant concert experiences in recent memory. Originally scheduled during peak pandemic times in 2020, there’s been no shortage of world-going-to-hell material to further infuse the proceedings of Waters’ current tour, and he lets us know it. Presented “in the round” with an end-to-end stage split by a short side-to-side axis, the show (September 28, the second of two nights here) was an immersive musical, visual, political, and personal journey. Waters and his band played to, and for, everyone.
Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy

No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
LA Metro Conditions Need to Be Fixed to Move Forward

LOS ANGELES – With new Metro projects underway and the pandemic winding down, the future looks bright for Los Angeles’s public transit system. Some predictions indicate that it could become a great alternative to driving vehicles in LA traffic and rising gas costs. However, with the poor conditions of the current public transit system, low ridership and a lack of open commerce in the stations, there is reason to believe that without these inherent problems being fixed, mistakes will be repeated and the billions of tax-payer dollars being used to fund these future projects may go to waste.
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming

Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast

The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as a million people are expected to show up to witness the thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”

