‘House of the Dragon’ Stars Agree Matt Smith Hated Wearing Wigs the Most

In House of the Dragon , many of the actors wore elaborate wigs. The Targaryens, in particular, needed to have platinum blonde locks, a trait that runs in the family. Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen , previously spoke about the wigs in House of the Dragon being a pain, and several of his costars agreed that he hated the wigs more than any of them.

Daemon actor Matt Smith was not a fan of his Targaryen hair

Matt Smith joined the cast of House of the Dragon as Daemon Targaryen, King Viserys’ bad boy younger brother. “The characters are really, really interesting. And it’s based on George R.R. Martin’s book [ Fire & Blood ] ,” Smith said while speaking with The Rolling Stone .

“That’s one thing we’ve got going for us: we’re not just plucking fantasy out of thin air. It comes from the mind of George, who’s really clever, and has created a world that feels like it’s translatable.”

Like most of the Targaryens, Daemon sports platinum blond hair, and the wigs weren’t Smith’s favorite part of being on the show. “It looks great, but it’s a f***ing pain in the arse ,” he told TRS. “It took an hour and a quarter to put on every day. I was like, ‘Obviously, the Targaryens are known for their blonde hair — but can’t we just give them some highlights?'”

‘House of the Dragon’ stars agree that Matt Smith hated wearing wigs the most

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 , Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke were asked who hated their wig the most. “Matt,” both actors responded. “But Matt had more wigs than anyone,” Cooke pointed out. “He had more to say about his wigs, and he hated them, and he had more of them. And he looks great!” D’Arcy added.

Daemon’s platinum blonde hair has undergone several changes already in House of the Dragon . At the start of the series, he wears his long hair down to his chest in a half ponytail. When Daemon returns to Westeros in episode 4, his hair is short and slicked back. After the ten-year time jump, when Daemon lives in Pentos, his hair has grown to shoulder length.

In the same interview, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith were also asked who hated their wig the most. “Me,” Smith responded. “Yeah, I think Matt. I loved mine,” Considine added. “Paddy is really patient,” Smith continued. “He’s a patient human being. He can sit there for like six hours, not a scratch on him. He’s been there since like hour three, I turn up at hour five.” However, Smith added that he is “really happy” with how his wigs look.

Why do Targaryens have white hair?

Fans of House of the Dragon have probably noticed that most of the Targaryens share the same white-blonde hair. The reason is simply that it is a family trait. Popsugar states that it is actually due to “generations of inbreeding to keep the royal bloodline ‘pure.'” In some cases, when one parent is not Targaryen, the children do not inherit this trait.

