‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Has 1 Condition for Returning to the Game — Michael Can’t Join Her

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

There have been rumors about a “Legends” season of Big Brother , featuring some of the most iconic houseguests to play the game. And after watching Big Brother 24 , there’s no doubt that Taylor Hale should be considered among that group of players. However, the winner has some conditions regarding her return to the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4rIW_0iFxSt6W00
Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor won ‘Big Brother 24’

Big Brother 24 began with most houseguests bullying Taylor for simply existing. Notably, Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, and Ameerah Jones created an all-girls alliance with Brittany Hoopes that excluded Taylor because she wasn’t a “girls girl.” They wrongly assumed that she would work with the guys and unfairly judged her for being a “pageant girl.”

Soon, a false narrative about Taylor’s personality spread throughout the house, along with multiple microaggressions, and she became the number one target in week one. As the Head of Household, Daniel Durston put her on the block. But Paloma later quit the game, and production canceled the eviction.

Taylor skated by eviction one more week, and in week three, she joined an alliance called the Leftovers. Their dominance in the game gave Taylor the time to work on her relationships and perfect her social game. And by the time the Leftovers broke up, Taylor was in a good spot.

She survived until the finale, and Monte Taylor brought her to the final two . Taylor gave one of the best speeches in Big Brother history, and the jury crowned her the winner in an 8-1 vote.

Would Taylor play ‘Big Brother’ again?

Following her win, Taylor spoke with Entertainment Weekly about returning to Big Brother in the future.

“OK, I need like a couple years. I need a handful of years,” Taylor explained. “I know All-Stars just happened, and I know we need some space between that. So maybe All-Stars .”

She added, “But I’ll have to wait and see if Michael [Bruner] is on that season because that might color if I’m coming back or not. I’m trying to actually win comps. I played nine veto comps, and I didn’t win a single one. I need Michael to not be around so I can win a veto.”

Michael broke the record for most Power of Veto wins in a single season in Big Brother 24 with six wins. He was dubbed the “Veto King,” so it makes sense that Taylor doesn’t want to compete against Michael again. Plus, Taylor experienced a lot of trauma in the Big Brother 24 house. No one could blame her for wanting to take some time before returning.

Our wishlist for the rumored ‘Big Brother: Legends’ season

In recent months, rumors have spread on the internet regarding an all-winners season of Big Brother . However, fans quickly pointed out that CBS couldn’t produce one since it wouldn’t meet their 50 percent Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) rule. And that’s when the speculation about Big Brother: Legends came to be.

The proposed season would include icons from the game, whether or not they won. Many fans shared the names of the former houseguests they would like to see on the season, and we’ve put together our own wishlist.

Our dream cast includes:

  • Taylor Hale ( Big Brother 24 )
  • Tiffany Mitchell ( Big Brother 23 )
  • Danielle Reyes ( Big Brother 3 and 7 )
  • Derek Xiao ( Big Brother 23 )
  • Xavier Prather ( Big Brother 23 )
  • Josh Martinez ( Big Brother 19 )
  • Dr. Will Kirby ( Big Brother 2 and 7 )
  • Dan Gheesling ( Big Brother 10 and 14 )
  • Janelle Pierzina ( Big Brother 6 , 7 , 14 , and 22 )
  • Vanessa Rousso ( Big Brother 17 )
  • Rachel Reilly ( Big Brother 12 and 13 )
  • Derrick Levasseur ( Big Brother 16 )
  • Jun Song ( Big Brother 4 )
  • Kaysar Ridha ( Big Brother 6 , 7 , and 22 )
  • Andy Herren ( Big Brother 15 )
  • Monica Bailey ( Big Brother 2 )

All episodes of Big Brother 24 are now streaming on Paramount+.

Comments / 31

TellingItLikeItIs
3d ago

Think it would be better without her, she’ll scream “color” at everything. I wonder why they never have anyone from BB 1, I think that was really the best one they have had. Also instead of bringing back the winners I think there should be one for the 2nd place ones and then one for the third place, because they really don’t get anything. Besides usually 2nd & 3rd is the ones who should of won

Reply
30
Phyliss Williams
3d ago

I won't watch. possum face already got more attention than she should have. should have gone home week and stayed there. I can't see her as a legend.

Reply(1)
36
Captain America
3d ago

The show was good except for the last 2 years. CBS had to bring race into it. Taylor didn’t deserve to win and if Monte took Turner instead of her he would’ve won. He was a better player. Still no comment about Taylor saying she wouldn’t put up a black woman for eviction or her not voting for one. That’s pure racism and CBS has no problem with it.

Reply(1)
24
