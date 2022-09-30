ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Shares Video of ‘Stinky-Sexy’ Husband Ladd and Fans Are Loving It

By Wendy Michaels
 4 days ago

Ree Drummond ’s husband Ladd works hard on the ranch and The Pioneer Woman star shared the proof. Despite calling Ladd “dusty” and “stinky,” in an Instagram post, she piled on some sweet compliments too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pii8e_0iFxSsDn00
Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond shared just how dirty husband Ladd gets on the ranch

On Sept. 28, Drummond took to Instagram to share a quick video of her husband Ladd. He looked at the camera, pulled off his cowboy hat, and revealed his clean forehead as he gave a smile. Ladd placed the hat back on and repeated the reveal again, showing the distinct line of grime, then put his hat on and walked off.

“I love those dusty-dashing, stinky-sexy, grody-gorgeous types,” Drummond wrote in the caption.

Her daughter Alex commented with the emojis of monkeys covering their eyes and ears while Drummond’s son-in-law Mauricio Scott commented, “Sheeesh Daddy Ladd.”

One of Drummond’s fans remarked, “Son-in-law’s comment for the win.”

Drummond’s fans reacted to the funny video

Fans loved seeing Ladd’s humorous little reveal and many left comments remarking how they initially thought he had a tan line or “didn’t even look that dirty” until he took his hat off.

“No one will ever say Ladd doesn’t work hard, that’s for sure,” one of Drummond’s Instagram followers said. Another person joked, “Somebody needs to be hosed off.”

One fan commented, “Tell me you’re a cowboy without telling me you’re a cowboy.”

Another Drummond fan said, “Too funny! LOL like a farmer’s tan but Ladd has rancher’s head!”

Another observant follower commented, “The fact that his phone in his pocket at the beginning says 11:11 and he is this dusty already.”

Some fans thought it looked like “contouring with dirt” and one of her followers pitched the next Pioneer Woman product idea: “You need to launch a makeup palette inspired by this.”

Some ‘The Pioneer Woman’ fans thought Ladd looked ‘fine’

Other fans weighed in about how handsome Ladd is. “This is weird to say, but that dust and dirt really bring out his blue eyes!” one fan noted.

Another person wrote, “I do love you Pioneer Woman but you must know that hubby of yours is fine! Lol.”

“I wouldn’t have known the difference until the hat came off. Hard-working man. Ree, he is still handsome with those baby blues,” one fan noted.

Other followers chimed in with comments like, “Look how handsome he is, even with all that dirt on him!!,” “He’s still looking good after all these years,” “Handsome cowboy,” “He gets better looking as he gets older,” and “God bless him. Hard work is sexy.”

In a May 3 Instagram post, Drummond said her husband “ crashes my photo shoots when he’s covered in something.”

She shared, “As you can see, my life partner takes great joy in bear hugging my freshly showered person; if you look closely you can see the mischief in his eye.”

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Shares Her Extensive Pantry Overhaul and Fans Are Obsessed

Ree Drummond
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
People

Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
Entertainment
Instagram
Celebrities
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
CELEBRITIES
