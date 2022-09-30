October is here, and that means the first wave of this month's Xbox Games with Gold lineup is available to claim now. Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim Windbound. It marks the first month where the Games with Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games, and there are only two games total to claim. Later this month, subscribers can grab Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. Don't forget that one of September's freebies, Double Kick Heroes, is still up for grabs through October 15.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO