Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Is Finally Coming To Steam Later This Month
Those waiting for Tower of Fantasy to arrive on Steam before diving into the anime MMORPG won't have to wait much longer, as publisher Level Infinite has confirmed that the free-to-play gacha game will be available to download and play on Valve's platform starting October 20. The game has been...
Gamespot
Snag A Free Controller With This Xbox Series S Bundle
The Xbox Series S is arguably one of the best deals in gaming, as it offers modern visuals and performance at a friendly $300 price point. Things are even more enticing today, as you’ll find a stellar bundle that includes the Xbox Series S console, two wireless Xbox controllers (one extra), 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits for just $300, down from $360.
Gamespot
10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
Modern Warfare 2 follows three years after the events of MW 2019, with Captain Price's Task Force 141 now fully formed and operating around the world. Price is joined by the iconic characters of Simon "Ghost" Riley, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and John "Soap" MacTavish, but this newly assembled Task Force 141 also includes a new character known as Alejandro Vargas.
Gamespot
Halo Could Be Making The Jump From Slipspace To Unreal Engine - Report
343 Industries' self-made Slipspace engine used for Halo Infinite could be shelved in favor of Epic Games' popular Unreal engine, according to a report from journalist Jeremy Penter. According to Penter, Halo will "for sure" switch to Unreal. Penter states that the information has been confirmed by "many sources" and...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Aftershow Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's upcoming Aftershow update is almost here, with a launch date set for October 4 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement that the game's sophomore season is getting a third battle pass came as quite a surprise (previous seasons have had two battle passes each), leaving fans wondering what exactly the Aftershow update consists of. Today, players' questions were answered when the game's developers posted a link to the Aftershow patch notes on Twitter.
Gamespot
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Update Teases Amusing Lore Entries
BioWare is hard at work on the next entry in the Dragon Age series, and the studio has unveiled a few codex entries in order to whet fans' appetites. In a community update on their blog, BioWare revealed a few lightly-redacted lore tidbits from the upcoming game, as well as a sit-down Q&A with two of the game's narrative staffers.
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games October 2022 Are Live
October is here, and that means the first wave of this month's Xbox Games with Gold lineup is available to claim now. Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim Windbound. It marks the first month where the Games with Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games, and there are only two games total to claim. Later this month, subscribers can grab Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition. Don't forget that one of September's freebies, Double Kick Heroes, is still up for grabs through October 15.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
Gamespot
Gamespot
7 Free Games Available Now For Amazon Prime Members
Prime Gaming's October lineup features seven games, and there are some big names present. Amazon Prime subscribers can all seven of the games throughout October. The list includes a few AAA titles: Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Total War: Warhammer II. The lineup is rounded out by Glass Masquerade, Loom, Hero's Hour, and Horace.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
PlayStation Boss Allegedly Flew To Brussels To Voice Concerns Over Microsoft's Call of Duty Deal
PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan personally flew to Brussels last month to discuss Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard, according to a new report. According to Dealreporter (via VGC), Ryan spoke to European Union regulators who are currently examining the proposed acquisition and voiced concerns over its console rival having ownership of the Call of Duty franchise through the deal. Activision's FPS series is one of the best-selling games on PlayStation almost every single year, and PlayStation is reportedly concerned that it could lose access to future installments once current deals have been honored.
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming On October 4
Ahead of its launch next year, a new trailer for EA Motive's Dead Space remake will debut tomorrow. If you're interested in getting a glimpse at space-horror, Necromorphs, and protagonist Isaac Clarke wielding his iconic plasma cutter, you can tune in on October 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to see the new trailer.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Preorders: Bonuses, Editions, And More
We're just a few weeks away from the launch of the next Call of Duty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. If you enjoyed the recent beta and want to secure a copy, preorders are available now at major retailers and digital storefronts. You can get a few cool bonuses for preordering, with the biggest incentive being early access to the full single-player campaign--if you preorder from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
