A brief collection of what East Idaho Moms are reading: The good, the bad, the make-you-think books, and the ones that sometimes don’t get finished. Volume 2. Do you ever start a book and think ‘please, I hope this picks up,’ then it does for a chapter and drops back down to the slow, torturous pace that you keep putting the book down, then picking back up in hopes it changed? Well, I hit one of those. Love, Wind and other Highs, a kind of memoir by Lauren Rae is that for me. It is a kind of memoir but more of ‘this is my life and I party a lot and try to fit in while partying a lot. I move out on my own after high school and party a lot’. Then she doesn’t party as much, just drinks a lot at home, while admitting she drinks a lot yet why change when her friends do the same? She complains about all the drinking and forgets what she did before she goes back to it. I quit after a third of the book; I could not stay interested no matter how hard I tried. Maybe one day I will go back but not right now.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO