Reese Witherspoon Thinks She Doesn't Look Like Her Daughter, But These Pictures Definitely Say Otherwise
It doesn't get more "you look like your mother" than this.
Bibliophile Diaries: Volume 2
A brief collection of what East Idaho Moms are reading: The good, the bad, the make-you-think books, and the ones that sometimes don’t get finished. Volume 2. Do you ever start a book and think ‘please, I hope this picks up,’ then it does for a chapter and drops back down to the slow, torturous pace that you keep putting the book down, then picking back up in hopes it changed? Well, I hit one of those. Love, Wind and other Highs, a kind of memoir by Lauren Rae is that for me. It is a kind of memoir but more of ‘this is my life and I party a lot and try to fit in while partying a lot. I move out on my own after high school and party a lot’. Then she doesn’t party as much, just drinks a lot at home, while admitting she drinks a lot yet why change when her friends do the same? She complains about all the drinking and forgets what she did before she goes back to it. I quit after a third of the book; I could not stay interested no matter how hard I tried. Maybe one day I will go back but not right now.
How To Boo Your Neighbors – Ideas For Every Age!
I still remember about two years ago when I opened my door and found an orange pumpkin pail with treats sitting on my front step. It had a bag of Kit Kats, Pumpkin Carving Kit, Spider Webs, and a few pieces of paper. The paper said, “You’ve Been Booed!”
ABC7 anchor Ellen Leyva tries her hand at acting with guest spot on 'General Hospital'
'I feel like a star right now!' ABC7 anchor Ellen Leyva enjoyed a quick day of fun and glamour on the set of 'General Hospital' when she joined Laura Wright and Cameron Mathison for a special cameo role as a TV reporter.
Fall DIYs for the Halloween Haters
Have you ever driven by those houses with stunning front door setups? The kind that inspires you to do the same but deep down you don’t want to spend a grocery bills worth on decorations and you don’t have time to do some fancy DIY? I got you covered. These two crafts can be fun with kids or something you do on your own with some downtime.
'Obesity Is The #1 Killer': Candace Owens Drags Lizzo's Weight Into 'White Lives Matter' Controversy After Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show
Conservative pundit Candace Owens defended Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" statement at his season 9 Yeezy fashion show while dragging singer Lizzo into the mix, RadarOnline.com has learned. The political commentator spoke out about the controversy during episode 17 of her Daily Wire podcast, saying the focus and outrage are...
Are you a fun mom?
Honestly, who has time to be a fun mom? We’re running around changing diapers, carting kids to practice, making sure meals are on the table, and everything else that comes with being a mom. If you feel like you’re moving through the mechanics of parenting without adding the fun,...
Home Management Tips :: Just Add Sprinkles – Episode 88
WE’RE TALKING ABOUT SIMPLE PRACTICAL TIPS TO HELP YOU MANAGE – ALL THAT YOU MANAGE!. Mother to mother, we love sharing a good tip! In this episode, we’re covering tips for everything from calendar management to meal planning and practical wellness. Steph and Michelle will share a...
4 Steps to Help When Solo Parenting Gets Hard
Y’all are rockstars. I want you to take a moment and pat yourself on the back, and congratulate yourself on being awesome. As a former oilfield wife, I know the daily battles. The struggles that we wish we could tag our partner in to help us handle, the exhaustion at the end of the day after meeting all the demands of…everything…for everyone in our little nest.
I’m Finally the Chill Mom
When I was a newish mother, I used to marvel at the other moms on the playground who didn’t flinch when their toddler took a tumble or an applesauce pouch exploded all over their preschooler. I recently met up with one of my childhood friends so I could meet...
A Mom’s Night Out is Always a Good Idea
On Tuesday, September 20, Houston Moms hosted a Mom’s Night Out, Sip and Taste Cocktail event at Whiskey Cake. With about 40 local moms in attendance, there was fun to be had all around. Thank you to Whiskey Cake for being such gracious hosts and helping us have a...
An Open Letter to the Invincible Woman
I hope this letter finds you well and kicking butt at your career, motherhood, marriage or whatever you’re devoted to at this stage of your life. I’ll start with a brief introduction. I am a 45-year-old mother of two who works full time and dedicates every spare moment...
