US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
The closure of the San Juan Generating Station follows years of legal battles by environmentalists and mounting regulatory pressures aimed at curbing pollution and climate change.
losalamosreporter.com
Actress/Activist Jane Fonda Attends Santa Fe Fundraiser For Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard
Actress/activist Jane Fonda, second from right, attended a campaign fundraiser Thursday in Santa Fe for State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, far left. Also present were, from left, Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster and Andrea Determan. Not pictured is Theresa Cull, candidate for Los Alamos County Council. Courtesy photo.
2 companies helping New Mexicans with simple-cannabis convictions
Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.
New Mexico's High Alcohol Death Rate May Lead to Tax Increase
New Mexico leads the nation in alcohol-related deaths, and the unfortunate statistic may lead to a tax increase for residents. Credit: Jupiter Images (Getty Images) According to a recent report from the Associated Press, the state's Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has selected an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for 2023's legislative session.
Balloon Fiesta day 2 starts late after weather keeps crowd waiting
While the morning didn't go exactly as planned, people made the best of it.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
AZFamily
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
KVIA
Hawaii’s new sunscreen law
CNN -- If you're planning to visit Hawaii you will need to bring reef-safe sunscreen to go into the waters of Maui's most famous beaches. The same will apply to other area beaches. When people swim in the ocean, the chemicals from some kinds of sunscreen can wash into the...
KOAT 7
Netflix launches platform to find New Mexico film locations
Netflix launched a new website for its viewers to visit and explore film locations shot in New Mexico. This is the first website of its kind for Netflix, allowing users to search for film locations by title or location. Some known Netflix titles shot in the Land of Enchantment including...
Launch canceled due to weather at Balloon Fiesta day 3
Visit this story for daily details for Balloon Fiesta 2022!
Stolen $160M painting found in New Mexico returned to Arizona museum
A painting that was stolen from it's frame nearly 40 years ago is finally getting returned back to the very same wall it was stolen from.
Santa Fe Reporter
Lawmakers Consider Changes to NM Alcohol Taxes
State lawmakers later this week are scheduled to continue discussing proposed revisions to New Mexico’s state taxes on alcohol. Taxation and Revenue Department Director of Tax Policy Mark Chaiken and Chief Economist Lucinda Sydow will present an overview on excise taxes on alcoholic beverages, cannabis, cigarettes and tobacco products to legislators on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee Thursday during its two-day meeting in Santa Fe. New Mexico In Depth, which recently published a seven-part series on the state’s alcohol problems, reports that lawmakers at this week’s meeting will continue examining ways the state’s alcohol tax system could be adjusted to both deter excessive alcohol use and fund treatment. “Everyone needs to understand the landscape before we have a serious conversation about how it should be changed,” state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, tells New Mexico In Depth. The current tax structure, the story notes, doesn’t adjust with inflation and any of its preventative value has all but evaporated in the last 30 years, David Jernigan, a professor at Boston University School of Public Health, says. As for funding treatment, of the annual $50 million raised by alcohol taxes, 45% benefits local DWI grant councils, 5% drug courts and most of the rest goes to the state’s general fund. Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, tells NMID that formula needs to change and says he would not support any increase in taxes until 100% of revenue benefits prevention and treatment programs.
KOAT 7
Hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hotel prices in New Mexico have skyrocketed with Albuquerque's 50th International Balloon Fiesta underway. Damen Kompanowski, the president of Greater Albuquerque's Hotel & Lodging Association, said the spike in prices are expected this time of year. “We definitely see some spikes in our rates during this...
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
ALS Association New Mexico Chapter raising awareness for disease
The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter hosted an event to get people talking, and walking, about the disease.
kunm.org
Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.
Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.
Books set in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti took priority over NBC’s Friday night primetime TV content to pitch New Mexicans on why one...
KRQE News 13
Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
