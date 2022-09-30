ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

The Coolidges, The Algonquin Club of Boston, and American Memory

A distinguished portrait of Louis Arthur Coolidge hangs in the Founder’s Room at the Algonquin Club of Boston – now known as “The ‘Quin House”–commemorating his term as club president from 1923-1925. Arthur and his cousins T. Jefferson Coolidge and Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, Jr....
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Hundreds protest in Boston Common over death of Iranian woman

BOSTON — Hundreds protested in Boston Common near the Massachusetts State House on Saturday, speaking out after the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman. Saturday's demonstration in Boston was one of a growing number of demonstrations across the United States and the world, protesting the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic headscarf known as a hijab too loosely.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WCVB

New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts

BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts exoneree Sean Ellis speaks to Wrongful Conviction Day rally

BOSTON — Sean Ellis, the Massachusetts exoneree who spent more than two decades in prison for the killing of a Boston police officer before that conviction was overturned, spoke Sunday to a rally and march marking Wrongful Conviction Day. The group, organized by the New England Innocence Project, gathered...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Raddatz
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Topsfield Fair GM on 204th year of iconic North Shore event

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Jim O'Brien, general manager for the Topsfield Fair, talks about the annual event, and what visitors can expect this year. "This year we have a new scanning system at our gates, so our gates are going to be a little more efficient," O'Brien told WCVB. "We...
TOPSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Yemen#Libya#Pakistan#Abc#Wcvb
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians

The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Free Press

Ode To the CITGO Sign

The CITGO sign was originally made in 1940, but wasn’t the lovely sign we all know and love until 1965, when its name was officially changed into CITGO. Over 50 years later, it became a landmark all Bostonians and visitors would grow fond of. I can’t help but smile...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
iheart.com

Six-Alarm Fire Damages Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home, Others In Dorchester

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — High winds on Sunday made for a difficult situation between Cushing Avenue and Peverell Street in Dorchester, as they carried flames from a fire at one residence to multiple surrounding buildings, including one where a Hollywood figure was raised. Officials say 15 residents across four separate addresses were displaced because of this fire.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy