ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says there’s a recurring theme for his team’s defensive struggles this season. “We have a guy that doesn’t do the right thing and then the guy who knows what to do is trying to overcompensate for it, then that’s costing him a step on his job and then this guy’s trying to cover for him,” Campbell said Monday. “Then the next play, they don’t trust that their teammates are going to be there. “We’re in this vicious cycle right now.” In Sunday’s 48-45 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions allowed 555 yards to a team that had scored a total of 47 points in its first three games.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 MINUTES AGO