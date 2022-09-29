Read full article on original website
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Darien, Georgia Revisited
Lots of my readers probably get the Harris Teeter weekly emails and they have a feature, “Meet our Fishermen.” And when it comes to shrimp specials, lots of the time they feature one Boone or another up in Darien, Georgia. Darien is only about an hour north of us by distance but it is decades away from Fernandina in time frame. It is still a small coastal fishing town, with active shrimp, clam, sturgeon and other fisheries in full operation, if you know where to look and are lucky to time it right.
somerspoint.com
Steve Howard of Camden County Georgia Explains How Local Government Can Adapt to be More Effective in Leadership
Steve Howard of Camden County, Georgia is the local county administrator and an executive government leader. Steve Howard’s main focus in his position is to assist the Board of County Commissioners and listen to the needs and concerns of residents throughout the county, creating action plans to implement local suggestions and organize goals for future county projects. In the following article, Steve Howard of Camden County discusses ways the local government can be more effective in leadership, encouraging participation and community partnerships, while presenting precise visions for the county’s future.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County lifts evacuation order, dries out from Ian’s flooding
People who find damage to their property are asked to report it immediately at OneNassau.com. It could have been much worse for Amelia Island and the eastern Nassau County mainland, but on the whole, minor flooding, tree damage and beach erosion is a much smaller price to pay for the Hurricane Ian experience than the catastrophic flooding and utter devastation further south and west of Florida’s First Coast.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City reviewing civil plans for Twin Peaks Restaurant in East Arlington
Twin Peaks Restaurant is nearing development at southwest Kernan and Atlantic boulevards in the former Cinco de Mayo building that began as Johnny Carino’s. The city is reviewing civil engineering plans submitted Sept. 23 for conversion of the East Arlington restaurant for Twin Peaks at 11892 Atlantic Blvd. Cinco de Mayo moved to Harbour Place.
News4Jax.com
Remnants from ‘The Poles’ at Hanna Park wind up at Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A bundle of pilings from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. The pilings from the popular surf spot known as “The Poles” drifted about eight miles and were floating in the water off Jacksonville Beach before lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were able to pull them from the surf.
Growth at Brunswick Port spurs expansion
Georgia Port Authority (GPA) is reporting substantial growth, new partnerships and additional investment at Port Brunswick. With more than two dozen major auto manufacturers already utilizing the Colonel’s Island port, Nissan North America has also chosen the Port of Brunswick as its new point of entry. “We are pleased...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Vilano Beach home close to falling in ocean after Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Contractors are working on a home that sits yards from the sand in Vilano Beach following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. There are some flooding concerns in the area as the rising tide comes in and traffic is currently slowed as contractors work around with home with heavy machinery.
WJCL
Trailer for 'Wakanda Forever,' filmed in Coastal Georgia, reveals new Black Panther
SAVANNAH, Ga. — On Monday, Marvel Studios released its latest trailer for 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever,' which will hit theaters in November. The film shot scenes in Glynn County in late 2021. In the above trailer, Wakanda is shown grieving the loss of T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman)...
southmag.com
Debellation Brewing Co. Richmond Hill, GA
Just off I95, south of Savannah in Richmond Hill, visit the Viking-themed small craft brewery building on its Norwegian heritage in both ambience and brews. Entering Debellation Brewing, in the words of owner/operator Dave Goodell, is “like going into a Viking hall. There’s a 12ftx40ft mural and wood and antlers everywhere; even the bar is made of stacked logs.” What do you order when “utter and complete destruction of the enemy (definition of debellation)” is at hand? Among a list of unique creations, a rare calling card makes Debellation a destination.
kingslandgeorgia.com
CITY OF KINGSLAND HOLIDAY CLOSING NOTICE
City of Kingsland Holiday Closing Notice: Columbus Day Holiday. The City of Kingsland administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 8AM. • The City Council meeting scheduled for October 10,...
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
Authorities save man’s life who tried to ride jet ski back to shore on Ogeechee River
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities responded to an emergency call on the Ogeechee River Thursday and acted quickly to save a man’s life. In Richmond Hill a man left his jet ski in the water here and was trying to ride it back to shore when the strong swell knocked him off the jet […]
High tide causes flooding in San Marco and Mandarin areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mandarin and San Marco areas are experiencing flooding due to Hurricane Ian’s heavy rains combined with the high tide along the St. Johns River today. Residents in both areas say high tide for them came early this afternoon and with all that extra water...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision
Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
southmag.com
The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival Returns for 23rd Year
The annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is returning for its 23rd year as one of the largest seafood festivals in the Southeast. With live music and amusement rides to accompany the mouth-watering seafood, the festival will host more than 25 thousand people over a three-day period. The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce, the festival’s organizing body, will bring over 25 different types of exhibitors along with a lively carnival. Saturday night’s live music lineup includes Maggie Baugh, Warren Zeiders, Deana Carter and John Michael Montgomery. This showcase of delicious seafood, local musicians, and artists offers something for people of all ages and interests. Admission and beer ticket sales through credit or debit cards. Children five and under are granted free admission, except on Saturday after 5 p.m.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
For me, this is the most beautiful car I’ve seen in Jax. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
justshortofcrazy.com
The One Georgia Coastal Destination That Should Be On Everyone’s Bucket List
Nestled on the southeast coast of Georgia, a few miles from the Georgia/Florida border Kingsland, is a charming small town oozing with natural beauty, Southern hospitality, delicious seafood, interesting shopping and loads of unique adventures. The big draw is the all that gorgeous coast, freshwater rivers and Intercostal Waterway, but...
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
