New apartments in Salt Lake City hope to pave the way for a healthier lifestyle

Project leaders, city officials and community members gathered to celebrate the construction of the apartments that they hope will kickstart revitalization efforts in the aging part of town.

Called the "Seven 02 Main Apartments", they are focused on promoting health, wellness and self-care by featuring a 24-hour health and wellness center, zen gardens, sports courts and a large rooftop deck with a 360-degree view of the surrounding city.

"I think what when you see a creative project like this, it's not only the public who takes no, it's other developers and investors," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "They've set a new bar for this direct area that I think will be reflected in the kind of future creative projects and approaches to building truly a community in a neighborhood and not just housing."

Part of this overall development initiative includes the new TRAX station at 650 south main street, with the area zoned for what they consider to be a sustainable urban neighborhood.

"The downtown population is doubling right now," said Mendenhall. "So we have to be creative and reinvest in areas that haven't seen investment for a lifetime really."

That investment also includes coffee shops, boutiques and breweries in the Granary district just within walking distance of the new apartments.

Before, the area was mostly known for its boarded-up buildings and car lots. Something the Provo-based developers, Peg Companies, hope to change.

The developers have built more hotels than any other kind of project and believe that experience will be put to good use when designing these new apartments.